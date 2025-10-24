Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em And Sit' Em: Dak Prescott Vs. Daniel Jones
Welcome to another quarterback Start ‘Em and Sit’ Em decision for Week 8!
In this article, we’ll be taking a look at whether fantasy owners should be starting Dak Prescott against the Denver Broncos or Daniel Jones against the Tennessee Titans. Both players are having huge bounceback seasons, which makes this a really tough decision this week.
Shawn Childs has a great Week 8 quarterback projections article that dives into the numbers behind this decision (and others!), but let’s go through the decision and see if we can come up with our own thoughts on Dak Prescott vs. Daniel Jones this week.
QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott had a disappointing and injury-plagued 2024 season, but he’s had an amazing start to the 2025 season. Prescott is firmly in the NFL MVP conversation, and is QB5 on the year for fantasy football purposes. Now second in the entire league in passing yards and touchdowns, Prescott also leads all quarterbacks in QBR as well.
Prescott and the Cowboys have a tough road matchup this week against the Denver Broncos, and is ranked as QB8 in our weekly rankings. The Broncos have allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and present the toughest matchup that Prescott has had all season. It’s worth noting, however, that Jaxson Dart and the Giants came into Denver last week and put up 32 points, 283 passing yards, and three passing touchdowns, so there’s room for Prescott to have a strong Week 8 performance against the Broncos.
QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Daniel Jones has arguably been the biggest surprise of the 2025 NFL season, and is now QB6 on the year. Perhaps even more surprisingly, Jones is fifth in the league in passing yards and is second behind Prescott in QBR. Jones hasn’t been running quite as much as in recent years, but he’s already scored four rushing touchdowns (his career-high is seven) so there’s some built-in rushing upside when slotting Jones into your fantasy lineup.
Jones and the Colts will face the Tennessee Titans this week. While the Titans are one of the worst teams in the league, their defense has been decent in terms of limiting opposing quarterbacks. Tennessee is allowing just 15.1 fantasy points to the position, so Jones’ matchup isn’t quite as easy as it might seem if you just looked at the Titans 1-6 record.
The Verdict
I sat down to write this article thinking it would be a slam dunk for Dak Prescott, but I was surprised by how tough the decision is after going through all the data and matchups. Ranked as our QB9 for the week, Jones is set up for success with all of his weapons healthy as Josh Downs is back at practice. However, Prescott also has CeeDee Lamb back, so there’s not much of an advantage for Jones there. The matchups are closer than they look at first-glance, as well, so this is genuinely a toss-up that could go either way.
But since no one is here to read about a toss-up decision, I’m going to go with the more-proven player in a game where he’ll likely need to throw quite a bit (as compared to a less-proven player in a game where he’ll likely be able to lean on his league-leading running back).
In case it wasn’t clear in that last sentence, I’m locking in Dak Prescott over Daniel Jones for Week 8.