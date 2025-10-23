Dak Prescott ready to 'win dirty' in dogfight with Broncos defense
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to keep the momentum rolling in Week 8 of the 2025-26 NFL season, with a trip to Mile High on the horizon to face off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Dallas brings the league's best offense to Denver, where it will face the No. 3 defense in the NFL.
The Broncos allow just 273.1 yards per game, and opponents have found the endzone a league-low 11 times. The Cowboys offense, meanwhile, averages 390.6 yards per game and has scored 25 touchdowns, which is the second-most in the league.
MORE: 3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove in Week 8 vs. Denver Broncos
Something has got to give, so Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is preparing for a back-and-forth dogfight for four quarters, and he knows it may not be pretty, but the team is ready to do what it takes to secure a win.
“We’ve gotta go into this game looking to win dirty," Prescott said ahead of Week 8, via Patrik Walker of the team's official website.
As added motivation for Prescott, the Broncos have been a thorn in his side throughout his NFL career.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys’ insider says Maxx Crosby trade rumor isn’t dead
Denver is one of only two teams that Prescott has never beaten. Prescott is 0-2 against the Broncos, averaging 235 yards, 2.0 touchdowns, and 1.5 interceptions in those games.
He will be hoping that all changes on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.
M-V-Prescott
After suffering a partial avulsion of his right hamstring tendon in November last season, Prescott spent the offseason focusing on taking care of his body and getting healthy. It has paid off in a big way.
MORE: Dak Prescott makes Cowboys history with dominant Week 7 performance
Prescott has returned to top form and is reminding everyone why he was the NFL MVP runner-up following the 2023 season.
With the addition of George Pickens in the offseason, Prescott and the Cowboys offense has taken another step forward and are the league's highest-scoring, most explosive offense through the first seven weeks of the season.
Entering Week 8, Prescott is ranked second in the league in passing yards (1,881), third in passing touchdowns (16), and first in QBR (81.4). The best part of his early-season performance? Dak is showing no signs of slowing down.
