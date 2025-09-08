Fantasy Insights: Emeka Egbuka and 4 Other Mid-Round Rookies Impress Immediately Week 1
During the Sunday slate of Week 1 games, a number of mid and late-round fantasy draft picks performed very well for their teams and managers across the league. While some of the top tier, early round rookies had decent outings like Ashton Jeanty, Tetairoa McMillian and TreVeyon Henderson, multiple deeper round picks shined.
WR Emeka Egbuka Debuts with a Bang for the Buccaneers
A fantasy favorite of drafts in all formats, rookie Emeka Egbuka was in position for success thanks to injuries to Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillian. Egbuka had an excellent outing against the Atlanta Falcons and was one of the top-performing fantasy wide receivers overall in Week 1.
He finished with 23.6 points in leagues crediting the reception, which led rookies heading into the close of the late game slate. Egbuka found the endzone twice and reeled in a total of four passes for a team leading 67 yards.
TE Tyler Warren Leads Colts in Receptions in Win over Miami
On the first drive of the game, rookie tight end Tyler Warren established himself as a top option for quarterback Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. Warren had three catches on his first professional drive and finished with a game high of seven receptions for 76 yards.
He even showed a bit of his versatility, rushing for three, picking up a first down, and four more instances of moving the chains on catches over the course of the contest. Warren looks like a mid-round steal so far for fantasy managers.
TE Harold Fannin Jr. Impresses for Browns and outscores TE1 David Njoku
Undrafted in many formats and available in 99% of ESPN leagues, Cleveland tight end Harold Fannin Jr. debuted tremendously for the Browns. Targeted a team-high nine times, the rookie caught seven passes for 63 yards. In fact, he and Warren now share the record for most receptions caught by a rookie tight end in Week 1.
Although David Njoku is the Browns’ first tight end on the depth chart, Fannin is a viable slot option, and Week 1 was a preview of how he can be utilized. Fannin was a reception machine at Bowling Green last year, catching 117 passes for 1,555 yards, leading the nation in both categories and also scoring 10 touchdowns. He is going to be a heavily added player from the waiver wire this week, but truly should have been on radars heading into the season opener.
Another Browns Rookie Performs Well in RB Dylan Sampson
A fantasy sleeper all summer in a thin Browns backfield, Dylan Sampson led Cleveland in carries as well as receptions against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. He finished with 29 yards on 12 carries, but he caught all eight of his targets for 64 yards. A points per reception gem, Sampson seems to have already surpassed Jerome Ford for fantasy usage.
The rookie is rostered in just 32.8% of ESPN leagues, and looks to be another popular waiver wire addition for managers to bid on and claim heading into Week 2.
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Finds Endzone and Leads Commanders in Rushing Yards
Although listed deep on the Washington Commanders' initial depth chart, seventh-round NFL Draft pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt proved his summer spike in drafts was real after his performance during Week 1 against the Giants. Croskey-Merritt was good enough during training camp for the Commanders to trade Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49'ers.
Despite a bit of worry about other running backs getting more work, he rushed for a team-leading 82 yards and got a score on Sunday. Veteran Austin Ekeler only had six carries, but his specialty is helping as a receiver out of the backfield, so look for Croskey-Merritt to continue the hype train this season for those who got on board early.