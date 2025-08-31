Ollie Gordon, Hollywood Brown and 3 More Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds for Week 1
Ahead of Week 1 of the NFL season always brings surprises, and the waiver wire quickly becomes the difference between contending and chasing.
Several under-the-radar names are already emerging as must-add pickups, offering both immediate value and long-term upside. Whether it’s a breakout rookie looking to make an early splash, a veteran reclaiming a key role or a playmaker stepping into an unexpected opportunity, managers who act quickly could gain an edge before the season takes shape.
From promising young backs to overlooked receivers with high target shares, Week 1’s waiver wire is stocked with players who shouldn’t go unnoticed. Here are some of the top options to consider before lineups lock.
*Percentage denotes player’s availability on ESPN and Yahoo*
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings (ESPN: 49.5% Yahoo: 28%)
The Vikings reunited with Thielen after trading for the veteran on Aug. 27. The move was made in response to Jordan Addison’s three-game suspension earlier in the month. Despite just turning 35 years old, Thielen has continued to show the ability to be a productive player in spurts. He returns to the franchise he spent nine seasons with, the latter of which was with head coach Kevin O’Connell. In a familiar place with a familiar coach, Thielen can be an early-season asset to fantasy managers.
Hollywood Brown, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN: 39.2% Yahoo: 17%)
Similar to Thielen’s situation, Rashee Rice’s suspension opens the door for Brown. The former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver was limited to just two games last season for the Chiefs due to injury and has been nursing an ankle and foot injury throughout the 2025 preseason. As long as Brown can suit up, he will be a worthy addition for at least the first six weeks as Rice serves his suspension.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (ESPN: 33.9% Yahoo: 51%)
Lawrence struggled mightily in 2024, playing in just 10 games and tossing 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, he makes this list because of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first two matchups of the 2025 season. They host the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and play at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. Both defenses ranked in the top six in fantasy points allowed to opposing QBs on Yahoo Fantasy.
Ollie Gordon II, RB, Miami Dolphins (ESPN: 27.4% Yahoo: 32%)
This time it’s an injury, not a suspension, that opens the door for another player. Jaylen Wright is set to miss multiple weeks with a leg injury, which allows Gordon to move up on the Dolphins’ depth chart and be the backup behind De’Von Achane. The two running backs are the only two that’re healthy on Miami’s roster, as Alexander Mattison was placed on season-ending injured reserve after a neck surgery on Aug. 11. Gordon has impressed throughout the preseason and will likely assume goal-line and short-yardage duties in the backfield.
Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Cleveland Browns (ESPN: 0.7% Yahoo: 1%)
Fannin might be the best-kept secret in the entire NFL. He broke the all-time FBS record for catches (117) and yards (1,555) by a tight end at Bowling Green, yet still didn’t win the John Mackey Award. He slid to the third round and into the hands of the Cleveland Browns. Fannin is simply a playmaker with the ball in his hands and is part of a pass-catcher room that isn’t exactly stellar. I can guarantee he will make another one of my lists of waiver wire adds as the season progresses.