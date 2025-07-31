One Funny Fantasy Football Dynasty Team Name for Each NFL Team—Even the Jets
In this story:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
Full disclosure, I’m eminently mediocre at naming fantasy football teams.
Like three years ago, my team was called Justin Fields Forever, a moniker that embarrassingly mashed up my love of the Chicago Bears and the Beatles.
A garbage name, I know, but I won that league, so it’s possible that slick waiver wire work can overcome mediocre naming skills.
That said, the conceit of this article is solid: I’m dropping 32 team names, all of which are based on an intriguing 2025 rookie from each franchise. I give you full permission to use any of the below names for your own dynasty team, but please do so at your own risk.
Oh, P.S. – Unsurprisingly, there’re multiple Beatles-centric entries. You’re welcome.
Arizona Cardinals
Intriguing Rookie: Walter Nolen, DT
- Dynasty Nickname: Nolen in the Deep
Atlanta Falcons
Intriguing Rookie: James Pearce Jr., EDGE
- Dynasty Nickname: Make Pearce, Not War
Baltimore Ravens
Intriguing Rookie: Malaki Starks, S
- Dynasty Nickname: Starks Raving Mad
Buffalo Bills
Intriguing Rookie: Maxwell Hairston, CB
- Dynasty Nickname: Maxwell’s Silver Hammer Time
Carolina Panthers
Intriguing Rookie: Tetairoa McMillan, WR
- Dynasty Nickname: T-Mac and Cheese
Chicago Bears
Intriguing Rookie: Colston Loveland, TE
- Dynasty Nickname: All You Need is Loveland
Cincinnati Bengals
Intriguing Rookie: Shemar Stewart, EDGE
- Dynasty Nickname: Beef Stewart
Cleveland Browns
Intriguing Rookie: Mason Graham, DT
- Dynasty Nickname: Graham’s Anatomy
Dallas Cowboys
Intriguing Rookie: Tyler Booker, OG
- Dynasty Nickname: Booked, Bothered, and Bewildered
Denver Broncos
Intriguing Rookie: Jahdae Barron, CB
- Dynasty Nickname: The Barron Identity
Detroit Lions
Intriguing Rookie: Tyleik Williams, DT
- Dynasty Nickname: Ty Hard With a Vengence
Green Bay Packers
Intriguing Rookie: Matthew Golden, WR
- Dynasty Nickname: Stay Golden, MatthewBoy
Houston Texans
Intriguing Rookie: Jaylin Smith, CB
- Dynasty Nickname: Mr. and Mr. Smith
Indianapolis Colts
Intriguing Rookie: Tyler Warren, TE
- Dynasty Nickname: Tyler the Creator
Jacksonville Jaguars
Intriguing Rookie: Travis Hunter, CB/WR
- Dynasty Nickname: How I Met Your Hunter
Kansas City Chiefs
Intriguing Rookie: Josh Simmons, OT
- Dynasty Nickname: Keeping Up With the Joshes
Las Vegas Raiders
Intriguing Rookie: Ashton Jeanty, RB
- Dynasty Nickname: Pain In the Ashton
Los Angeles Chargers
Intriguing Rookie: Omarion Hampton, RB
- Dynasty Nickname: Hampton’s In
Los Angeles Rams
Intriguing Rookie: Mykel Williams, EDGE
- Dynasty Nickname: MykelPhone Check, One Two
Miami Dolphins
Intriguing Rookie: Kenneth Grant, DT
- Dynasty Nickname: Kenny G’s Spot
Minnesota Vikings
Intriguing Rookie: Tai Felton, WR
- Dynasty Nickname: Live and Let Tai
New England Patriots
Intriguing Rookie: Will Campbell, OT
- Dynasty Nickname: Where There’s a Will, There’s a Campbell
New Orleans Saints
Intriguing Rookie: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT
- Dynasty Nickname: Banks for the Memories
New York Giants
Intriguing Rookie: Abdul Carter, EDGE
- Dynasty Nickname: Carter Before the Horse
New York Jets
Intriguing Rookie: Armand Membou, OT
- Dynasty Nickname: Armand’s Hammers
Philadelphia Eagles
Intriguing Rookie: Mason Taylor, TE
- Dynasty Nickname: Mason Taylor’s Swift
Pittsburgh Steelers
Intriguing Rookie: Derrick Harmon, DT
- Dynasty Nickname: Harmon Eyes
San Francisco 49ers
Intriguing Rookie: Mykel Williams, EDGE
- Dynasty Nickname: Good Williams Hunting
Seattle Seahawks
Intriguing Rookie: Grey Zabel, OG
- Dynasty Nickname: Ready, Zabel, and Willing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Intriguing Rookie: Emeka Egbuka, WR
- Dynasty Nickname: Emeka of Football
Tennessee Titans
Intriguing Rookie: Cam Ward, QB
- Dynasty Nickname: The Art of Ward
Washington Commanders
Intriguing Rookie: Josh Conerly Jr., OT
- Dynasty Nickname: Josh It Like It’s Hot
