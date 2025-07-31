Fantasy Sports

One Funny Fantasy Football Dynasty Team Name for Each NFL Team—Even the Jets

Alan Goldsher

Full disclosure, I’m eminently mediocre at naming fantasy football teams.

Like three years ago, my team was called Justin Fields Forever, a moniker that embarrassingly mashed up my love of the Chicago Bears and the Beatles.

A garbage name, I know, but I won that league, so it’s possible that slick waiver wire work can overcome mediocre naming skills.

That said, the conceit of this article is solid: I’m dropping 32 team names, all of which are based on an intriguing 2025 rookie from each franchise. I give you full permission to use any of the below names for your own dynasty team, but please do so at your own risk.

Oh, P.S. – Unsurprisingly, there’re multiple Beatles-centric entries. You’re welcome.

Arizona Cardinals

Intriguing Rookie: Walter Nolen, DT

  • Dynasty Nickname: Nolen in the Deep

Atlanta Falcons

Intriguing Rookie: James Pearce Jr., EDGE

  • Dynasty Nickname: Make Pearce, Not War

Baltimore Ravens

Intriguing Rookie: Malaki Starks, S

  • Dynasty Nickname: Starks Raving Mad

Buffalo Bills

Intriguing Rookie: Maxwell Hairston, CB

  • Dynasty Nickname: Maxwell’s Silver Hammer Time

Carolina Panthers

Intriguing Rookie: Tetairoa McMillan, WR

  • Dynasty Nickname: T-Mac and Cheese

Chicago Bears

Intriguing Rookie: Colston Loveland, TE

  • Dynasty Nickname: All You Need is Loveland

Cincinnati Bengals

Intriguing Rookie: Shemar Stewart, EDGE

  • Dynasty Nickname: Beef Stewart

Cleveland Browns

Intriguing Rookie: Mason Graham, DT

  • Dynasty Nickname: Graham’s Anatomy

Dallas Cowboys

Intriguing Rookie: Tyler Booker, OG

  • Dynasty Nickname: Booked, Bothered, and Bewildered

Denver Broncos

Intriguing Rookie: Jahdae Barron, CB

  • Dynasty Nickname: The Barron Identity

Detroit Lions

Intriguing Rookie: Tyleik Williams, DT

  • Dynasty Nickname: Ty Hard With a Vengence

Green Bay Packers

Intriguing Rookie: Matthew Golden, WR

  • Dynasty Nickname: Stay Golden, MatthewBoy

Houston Texans

Intriguing Rookie: Jaylin Smith, CB

  • Dynasty Nickname: Mr. and Mr. Smith

Indianapolis Colts

Intriguing Rookie: Tyler Warren, TE

  • Dynasty Nickname: Tyler the Creator

Jacksonville Jaguars

Intriguing Rookie: Travis Hunter, CB/WR

  • Dynasty Nickname: How I Met Your Hunter

Kansas City Chiefs

Intriguing Rookie: Josh Simmons, OT

  • Dynasty Nickname: Keeping Up With the Joshes

Las Vegas Raiders

Intriguing Rookie: Ashton Jeanty, RB

  • Dynasty Nickname: Pain In the Ashton

Los Angeles Chargers

Intriguing Rookie: Omarion Hampton, RB

  • Dynasty Nickname: Hampton’s In

Los Angeles Rams

Intriguing Rookie: Mykel Williams, EDGE

  • Dynasty Nickname: MykelPhone Check, One Two

Miami Dolphins

Intriguing Rookie: Kenneth Grant, DT

  • Dynasty Nickname: Kenny G’s Spot

Minnesota Vikings

Intriguing Rookie: Tai Felton, WR

  • Dynasty Nickname: Live and Let Tai

New England Patriots

Intriguing Rookie: Will Campbell, OT

  • Dynasty Nickname: Where There’s a Will, There’s a Campbell

New Orleans Saints

Intriguing Rookie: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT

  • Dynasty Nickname: Banks for the Memories

New York Giants

Intriguing Rookie: Abdul Carter, EDGE

  • Dynasty Nickname: Carter Before the Horse

New York Jets

Intriguing Rookie: Armand Membou, OT

  • Dynasty Nickname: Armand’s Hammers

Philadelphia Eagles

Intriguing Rookie: Mason Taylor, TE

  • Dynasty Nickname: Mason Taylor’s Swift

Pittsburgh Steelers

Intriguing Rookie: Derrick Harmon, DT

  • Dynasty Nickname: Harmon Eyes

San Francisco 49ers

Intriguing Rookie: Mykel Williams, EDGE

  • Dynasty Nickname: Good Williams Hunting

Seattle Seahawks

Intriguing Rookie: Grey Zabel, OG

  • Dynasty Nickname: Ready, Zabel, and Willing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Intriguing Rookie: Emeka Egbuka, WR

  • Dynasty Nickname: Emeka of Football

Tennessee Titans

Intriguing Rookie: Cam Ward, QB

  • Dynasty Nickname: The Art of Ward

Washington Commanders

Intriguing Rookie: Josh Conerly Jr., OT

  • Dynasty Nickname: Josh It Like It’s Hot

