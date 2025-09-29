Geno Smith, Cam Ward, Bryce Young, and the Bottom-5 Fantasy Football Offenses in NFL Week 4
While we, as fantasy footballers, are always looking to find the best offenses to help with our start/sit decisions every week, it’s equally important to avoid the worst offenses.
We’re still only four weeks into the season (and being on this list doesn’t mean teams are going to be on this list next week), but we’re starting to see some trends emerge. If you’ve been reading this article this year, you’ll notice some repeat offenders.
With that, let’s dig into the five worst fantasy offenses in Week 4 and try to see which ones we should avoid – and if there are any salvageable players on them.
5. Las Vegas Raiders
While the Raiders put up 24 points in a 25-24 loss to the Bears on Sunday, most of those points came from Ashton Jeanty. The rookie put up 155 total yards and three touchdowns on the day, but the rest of the Raiders offense struggled. Geno Smith only threw for 117 yards and Brock Bowers led the team with just 46 receiving yards. Is it a little unfair of me to pick on the Raiders while giving Jeanty credit? Maybe. But Smith has thrown for less than 200 yards in half of his games this season and has a tough matchup coming against the Colts.
Week 4 Best Bet to Produce: Ashton Jeanty
4. New Orleans Saints
The Saints are now 0-4 to start the season, and their offense has been a big part of that woeful record. Averaging just over 300 total yards a game on the season, New Orleans put up 298 yards in their 31-19 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. While it wasn’t an abysmal performance, it wasn’t a fantasy-friendly one as Spencer Rattler only threw for 126 yards and Rashid Shaheed led the team with 47 receiving yards. Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller pitched in 135 yards on the ground, but there wasn’t much fantasy production (as usual) to be had on the Saints. Chris Olave found the end zone for the first time this year, and he’s their lone bright spot moving forward – though he’s a prime trade candidate.
Week 4 Best Bet to Produce: Chris Olave
3. Carolina Panthers
The Panthers are averaging just over 298 yards of total offense per game this season, and actually outgained the Patriots on Sunday despite losing 42-13. However, their 328 yards of total offense on the day didn’t translate to much fantasy production as Bryce Young threw for just 150 yards, Chuba Hubbard didn’t top 50 rushing yards, and Tetairoa McMillan only had 62 receiving yards. That’s just no way to live if you have any of them on your fantasy roster. Things should get better moving forward as the Panthers have fantasy-friendly matchups against the Dolphins and Cowboys on deck, but Sunday was a rough one.
Week 4 Best Bet to Produce: Tetairoa McMillan
2. New York Giants
It’s hard to know the Giants too much as they got their first win of the season in Jaxson Dart’s first NFL start on Sunday, but they also only put up 250 yards of total offense. While Dart looked decent enough, he only threw for 111 yards. And even though Cam Skattebo had a solid day with 79 rushing yards, that total came on a whopping 25 carries. The worst news of the day came when Malik Nabers went down with an ACL tear that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Things aren’t going to get much better quickly with Nabers out, and the Giants offense looks like one to avoid for fantasy purposes moving forward.
Week 4 Best Bet to Produce: Cam Skattebo
1. Tennessee Titans
The Titans had the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it’s looking like they may be headed for a repeat in 2026. Now 0-4, Tennessee is putting up a league-worst 210 total yards per game and a league-worst 12.8 points per game. Rookie QB Cam Ward threw for just 108 yards while Elic Ayomanor led the team with just 44 receiving yards. Tony Pollard rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries and was the team’s “best” performer on the day. While things can’t get much worse for the Titans, there are no signs they’ll get better any time soon. Outside of Pollard, Titans players should be avoided for fantasy purposes for the foreseeable future.
Week 4 Best Bet to Produce: Tony Pollard