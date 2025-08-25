George Kittle: A Top-3 Fantasy Football Tight End With TE1 Overall Upside In Non-PPR
George Kittle remains one of fantasy football’s most electrifying tight ends, capable of single-handedly winning weeks with his explosive playmaking. While durability and target volume have been concerns, his efficiency and chemistry with Brock Purdy keep him firmly in the TE1 conversation. How will he fare in 2025 with the San Francisco 49ers?
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Kittle started 2022 with two missed games due to a groin issue. Over his first 11 starts, he caught 42 of his 59 targets for 500 yards and four touchdowns. The change to Brock Purdy at quarterback led to Kittle shining over his final four weeks (4/93/2, 6/120/2, 4/23/1, and 4/29/2) of the regular season. His other three games of value came in Week 6 (8/83), Week 7 (6/98/1, and Week 11 (4/84/2).
The 49ers' offensive style in 2023 led to boom-or-bust outcomes for Kittle. He had seven productive games (7/90, 3/67/3, 9/149, 3/116/1, 8/89/1, 7/126, and 4/81/1) while scoring under eight fantasy points in nine matchups (including the postseason). San Francisco gave Kittle four targets or fewer in 11 of his 19 starts. Even with his roller coaster ride, he finished fifth in tight end scoring (203.20) in PPR formats.
Last season, Kittle gained over 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his career despite missing another two games with foot and hamstring issues. From Week 2 to Week 12, over eight games, he scored all eight of his touchdowns while scoring over 20.00 fantasy points in five contests (7/76/1, 8/64/1, 5/58/2, 6/128/1, and 6/82/1). His season ended with over 100 receiving yards in three (6/151, 8/106, and 8/112) over the final five weeks. Kittle ranked seventh in tight end targets but third in fantasy points (236.60).
He's missed 16 weeks over the past five years. Over his last 98 games, he averaged five catches for 71 yards and 0.44 touchdowns per game (14.74 FPPG).
George Kittle 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, And Ranking
Kittle is the third tight end drafted this year, matching output from last year. Brock Purdy will have more receiving options in 2025, suggesting fewer chances for their tight ends. His scoring and big-play ability for a tight end help his floor while offering an explosive ceiling in some matchups. For Kittle to offer repeated value, he must secure over six targets a game (2022 – 5.7 and 2023 – 5.6).
Kittle is currently the TE3 in our 2025 PPR Rankings and the TE2 in Non-PPR formats.