How To Win 2 Million Dollars On DraftKings: Stacking The Cowboys And Bills
After taking a shot at drafting BestBall teams at Underdog Fantasy and Drafters, it was only fair to make a run at the two-million-dollar top prize after DraftKings. The difference in this contest from Drafters is that winning this overall prize takes surviving a grueling playoff run that requires some good fortune and multiple stacks going off. In addition, your team must be at its best in Week 17, where the highest scoring roster takes home the top prize.
Each fantasy site brings a different player flow, creating other opportunities with the draft. For the most part, the first four to five rounds are about the same. In a PPR format (DraftKings), it favors more wide receivers early, compared to a half-PPR league, where running backs should gain back an advantage.
In my first DraftKings draft, I drew the two spot, so I decided to run back my evil Dallas/Buffalo stack plan. I sense that this approach has legs to qualify for the postseason, but I may get sniped in the playoffs when trying to beat so many teams (882,144) to win an overall prize.
1.2 CeeDee Lamb (WR), Dallas Cowboys
Lamb is a high-profile wide receiver who plays in an offense that should struggle to run the ball in close for touchdowns. Based on draft flow, he is pretty easy to pair with Dak Prescott in most BestBall formats. I expect a lot of passes from this offense in 2025, creating an edge again for Lamb.
2.11 Josh Jacobs (RB), Green Bay Packers
In this year’s plan to attack these BestBall leagues, I’m trying to avoid investing in two running backs in the same backfield over the first 10 rounds of the draft. My goal is to invest in three offenses with my backs while potentially buying on upside, a breakout running back later. Jacobs fits my goal, a high-volume touch player with a clouding combination of handcuff options.
3.2 Josh Allen (QB), Buffalo Bills
Allen has an ADP early in the third round in this format, making him an easy add in round 3. For him to be a beast this year, he must improve his passing output in yards and touchdowns while continuing to maintain his high floor in the run game.
4.11 George Pickens (WR), Dallas Cowboys
In the other BestBall events at Underdog and Drafters, Pickens rarely makes it to the front of the draft board in the fourth round. When I looked at his ADP before this draft started, he came off the board at pick 49, making him an easy pair with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. A higher percentage owned stack almost suggests a fade.
5.2 D’Andre Swift (RB), Chicago Bears
The running back position had a drop-off for me in the fifth round, and I knew my plan required me to select wide receivers in the 6/7 turn. I’m a fan of Swift this year, and his potential handcuff gets drafted extremely late in this format.
6.11 Stefon Diggs (WR), New England Patriots
The wide receiver options on the 6/7 turn were better than my other drafts when I tried pulling off the Bills/Cowboys stack. I like what I’ve seen from Diggs this summer, and I was also one pick away from Rome Odunze.
7.2 Keon Coleman (RB), Buffalo Bills
Coleman has an ADP, I believe, around 90 at DraftKings, but he has rarely made past the eighth rounds in the drafts I’ve done lately. I have him listed as my sleeper of the year, and he is my first piece of the Josh Allen stack.
8.11 Dak Prescott (QB), Dallas Cowboys
As this draft flipped to the ninth round, I thought I had no chance at Prescott. Five teams before my pick didn’t have a quarterback, and he was the second QB listed in the queue. With George Pickens also on my roster, I didn’t have to worry about someone else looking for a Cowboys’ QB/WR stack. When team 3 was on the clock, I knew that he would most likely take Mayfield over Prescott based on last year's stats. Eight rounds into this draft, I’m in a great position to execute my stack plans.
9.2 Travis Etienne (RB), Jacksonville Jaguars
In previous drafts with this plan, I gravitated to Houston’s backfield. I knew Joe Mixon would miss some time, but Nick Chubb was a pretty easy handcuff if you believe in him (I do). The news that the Bengals are placing Mixon on the non-football reserve list today changed the ADP of both players. I sense that Chubb wouldn’t fall to me at the right price, pushing toward finding another backfield.
The Jaguars’ backfield looks messy with three viable options. Etienne should be the top passing-catching option, which gives him a boost in PPR formats. Jacksonville may trade a back before Week 1, inviting a messy situation. I’ve been a fan of Etienne in the past, and it’s time for him to pay me back for all my previous investments in him.
10.11 Dalton Kincaid (TE), Buffalo Bills
Kincaid was sitting at the top of the queue at tight end when I was on the clock, with an ADP in the 130s. I secure my target tight end in the Bills’ offense at a fair price. He has 76 catches in his rookie season while falling into last year’s bum category.
12.2 Jake Ferguson (TE), Dallas Cowboys
The mid-tier tight end inventory was running out, and Ferguson was the second listed tight end left behind Kyle Pitts. I successfully stacked the Bills and Cowboys; now I need to get “out” at the backend of the draft to finish my desired roster.
13.11 Tank Bigsby (RB), Jacksonville Jaguars
Team 4 took the upside swing on Bhayshul Tuten, two picks before me. He makes sense for an active role based on the Jaguars’ new coaching staff drafting him. I took Bigsby as the handcuff to Travis Etienne, and I was surprised he lasted until the 13th round.
14.2 Trey Benson (RB), Arizona Cardinals
This draft season, I’ve been selecting Benson as much as possible. I’m betting against James Conner, making him my upside swing at running back. The Cardinals have also stated that he would have a more active role this year. In other formats, Benson tends to get drafted in the 10th round.
15.11 Rachaad White (RB), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Even with a questionable tag next to White’s name, I had to take a swing at a piece of the Buccaneers' backfield. He has a pass-catching profile, and Tampa used their running backs a lot more last season. I also knew that I would target Sean Tucker late for added insurance.
16.2 Troy Franklin (WR), Denver Broncos
I wanted to draft Isaiah Likely this round, but he went one pick before me. When getting sniped, I tend to move up my next targeted player. Franklin is my deep sleeper of the year, and I’m willing to pay an earlier premium to roster him.
17.11 Michael Wilson (WR), Arizona Cardinals
After missing on my third tight end, I should have chased the position this round. In round 17, six tight ends were drafted.
I decided to take a swing at Wilson's big game ability. He falls into the third year breakout category, but his targets are low due to Arizona having a top pass-catching tight end, and Marvin Harrison on the verge of being a beast.
18.2 Sean Tucker (RB), Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tucker flashed in one game last season, giving him RB3 upside in this offense. If Rachaad White misses any time, Tampa will give him double-digit touches a game.
19.11 Roman Wilson (WR), Pittsburgh Steelers
When on the clock in the 17th round, I looked for Wilson, but I thought he was already drafted. He tends to have an ADP of about 190 in other formats. After looking at the draft board, I knew he was available. His ADP was in the 280 range, putting him in the undrafted pool in many DraftKings leagues. I like his potential, and he could be a free square in this format.
20.2 Jalen Tolbert (WR), Dallas Cowboys
My debate in this round was between an upside-down third tight end (Harold Fannin) and Tolbert. In the end, I bought insurance at wide receiver in Dallas. He scored seven times last year, and Tolbert has a chance to surprise in a few games.
Overall, I executed my plan with one regret. Rostering a third tight end (Pat Freiermuth) would have given added strength at one more position. If healthy, I expect to be competing for the postseason with the team.