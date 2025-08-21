Underdog Fantasy Best Ball Draft Breakdown And Strategy From Pick 7
I did an Underdog Fantasy BestBall Mania VI draft on Tuesday night, when the Brian Robinson trade rumors were swirling and Jacory Croskey-Merritt was becoming the next big running back thing in fantasy leagues. I was sitting in the seventh hole, hoping to roster a top-three wide receiver, which required someone to move up for Christian McCaffrey or another unknown player.
As it turns out, I was able to swoop in and draft Justin Jefferson. The surprise player came at Pick 3, and it was Mr. Croskey-Merritt. The Underdog Fantasy site has a 20-second timer for draft picks. I suspect this drafter had him at the top of his queue, but failed to log in to the draft before his pick.
He took the punch like a champion and kept his head down to make competitive picks for the rest of the draft. Over the next six rounds, Team 3 added Brock Bowers (TE), Josh Jacobs (RB), Xavier Worthy (WR), TreVeyon Henderson (RB), Matthew Golden (WR), and Jakobi Meyers (WR).
As for me, I freelanced my way through the draft, trying to get a feel for draft flow and player movement within their ADPs. Here’s my draft:
1.7 Justin Jefferson (WR), Minnesota Vikings
Jefferson has the tools to deliver a similar impact season as CeeDee Lamb and Ja’Marr Chase over the past two seasons if the Vikings up their passing attempts and J.J. McCarthy hits the ground running in his first season as Minnesota’s starting quarterback.
2.6 De’Von Achane (RB), Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins floated the “soft-tissue injury” with Achane this week, leading to him sliding to the second round of this draft. Other drafters moved four running backs in front of him. I haven’t been as excited as some folks with Achane this year due to Miami’s offense changing on a dime after an injury or two. At the same time, the combination of my first two selections seemed unique with a value flavor.
3.7 Marvin Harrison (WR), Arizona Cardinals
When making my pick in the third round, I planned to focus on a wide receiver strong team, which is a popular strategy in this contest. I took the best available wide receiver (Harrison) with the hopes that my decision at wideout would be favorable in the next round. My lean toward the Cardinals’ top wide receiver was his potential to deliver big games due to his scoring upside.
4.6 Breece Hall (RB), New York Jets
My wide receiver top options in round 4 were Terry McLaurin, Xavier Worthy, and Jamison Williams, which I didn’t view as much of an edge as Hall in a half-PPR format. The Jets have two top players to move the ball, and they will focus on the run game to slow down the clock. The coin flip for me was between him and James Cook. Buffalo has a higher scoring offense, but Josh Allen snipes a lot of rushing scores. In addition, the Bills will rotate in two other backs at times.
5.7 Joe Burrow (QB), Cincinnati Bengals
By drafting Burrow, I secure a piece of the top player drafted this year while also gaining a foundation player for my team. He has the tools and opportunity to pass for over 5,000 yards with impact touchdowns. If his receiving corps stays healthy, Burrow could land himself in the NFL record books.
6.6 D’Andre Swift (RB), Chicago Bears
To me, Swift is the clear-cut value at running back in this area of the draft. RJ Harvey is an unproven, undersized, 24-year-old rookie running back with competition for touches. James Conner projects better, but I’m trying to beat teams with him by drafting his handcuff later. Aaron Jones finds himself in a split role, even with the better overall profile in the Vikings’ backfield. I’m betting on the Bears’ new coaching staff here, while understanding Swift has a higher ceiling in all areas with more scoring in Chicago and better blocking.
7.7 Travis Kelce (TE), Kansas City Chiefs
I wanted a tight end in this round, and the debate continues to be between Kelce and T.J. Hockenson. I missed out on a double Vikings’ receiver stack, and my plan once I landed Justin Jefferson was to roster Minnesota’s starting quarterback. In the end, Kelce has the better resume with a chance to lead the Chiefs in targets again. Let’s hope that his Social Security checks don’t come in this year.
8.6 Cooper Kupp (WR), Seattle Seahawks
To a fault, I stick to my guns later in drafts when I see a drop-off in talent at some positions. The choices after Kupp were Jayden Higgins, Jayden Reed, Michael Pittman, Keon Coleman, and Josh Downs. They come with these statuses: unproven rookie, expected to miss time to open the season, back issue last year, dull rookie year, and possession-type receiver. Kupp checks more boxes, but he did finish last year on a down note.
9.7 Trey Benson (RB), Arizona Cardinals
My timing on Benson was off in this draft, which may have cost me a better wide receiver. I knew I wanted J.J. McCarthy, which removed taking a second quarterback in this round. In addition, my targeted second grouping at tight end should be available in a couple of rounds. After I selected Benson, no wide receiver went off the board until my best selection, meaning I didn’t miss on any players I potentially wanted.
10.6 Rashod Bateman (WR), Baltimore Ravens
Based on other team structures, Bateman doesn’t feel like an edge at WR4, but I viewed him as the best available option on the table. His overall game improved last year, making him a big play and scoring threat for Baltimore. If the Ravens can get him some easy catches close to the line of scrimmage, Bateman would push to WR3 status or even higher.
11.7 J.J. McCarthy (QB), Minnesota Vikings
I secured my desired QB in this draft, within the rhythm of Underdog’s ADPs and draft flow. I loved his potential last year, so it only makes sense to bet my opinion him in 2025 as my second quarterback in some formats.
12.6 Dalton Kincaid (TE), Buffalo Bills
I caught the drop-off at tight end while hoping to catch Kincaid on a rebound season after failing to meet expectations last year. He could lead the Bills in catches and targets while needing to prove his worth in scoring. Kincaid falls into last year’s bum category.
13.7 Cedric Tillman (WR), Cleveland Browns
In this area of the draft, game managers will have a wide range of opinions on the wide receiver player pool. Tillman flashed over three games last season, suggesting an overlooked player this draft season, partly due to the cloudiness of the Browns’ starting quarterback situation.
14.6 Xavier Legette (WR), Carolina Panthers
Legette brings upside and draft pedigree (first round draft pick in 2024). He gets jumped in the Panthers’ wide receiver rotation with the addition of Tetairoa McMillan and Adam Thielen still thieving possession targets. He delivered backend WR5 stats (49/497/4), so growth should be expected.
15.7 Isaiah Likely (TE), Baltimore Ravens
Draft flow led to me rostering two tight ends with a bye in Week 10. I had a choice of taking a zero for one week by adding another running back or a wide receiver for depth, or drafting a third tight end. Likely will miss some time, but Baltimore tight ends score touchdowns with a high floor in catches. If Mark Andrews is injured, I rostered a player who will improve my tight end and flex scoring.
16.6 Kyle Monangai (RB), Chicago Bears
My goal over the next two rounds was to buy the handcuffs for De’Von Achane and D’Andre Swift. Unfortunately, I failed to account for the recent news on Ollie Gordon, which should have made him a higher priority for my team structure. Monangai gives me some insurance, but he isn’t a lock to get RB2 snaps for the Bears this year.
17.7 Elic Ayomanor (WR), Tennessee Titans
The summer reports of Ayomanor have been positive, but he still has a lot to prove to jump Tyler Lockett on the Titans’ depth chart. Based on player flow, he is the second Titans’ wideout drafted.
18.6 Tyler Lockett (WR), Tennessee Titans
By doubling down at WR2 and WR3 for Tennessee, I’m hoping to get a helpful outcome in about five weeks. Lockett still has the talent to be a WR4 fantasy option, and he should help Cameron Ward in his rookie season.