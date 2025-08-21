Isiah Pacheco Heads The List Of Five 2025 Fantasy Football Post Hype Sleepers
A post-hype sleeper is best defined as “a fantasy sports player who was once highly anticipated and had a high average draft position (ADP) but failed to live up to expectations, causing their ADP to drop significantly in a subsequent draft.”
Although these players might not hold the same preseason value as they once did, they can still bring plenty of value to your fantasy team at a much lower price tag. We identified 5 of the biggest post-draft sleepers to help you get the best value in your fantasy draft.
Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco
Last Season: ADP: RB 10, 19th OVR
This Season: ADP: RB 24, 67th OVR
Isiah Pacheco has been the Chiefs' bell cow RB since being drafted in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL draft. Although he has never rushed for 1000 yards in a season, he has come close several times, rushing for 830 yards in 2022 and 935 yards in 2023. His 2024 season was derailed due to injury, as he only participated in 7 games. This is a large reason why his ADP dropped this season. Still in a high-flying Kansas City Chiefs offense, He will have plenty of opportunities to help boost his status going forward as long as he's able to stay healthy.
Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
Last Season: ADP: WR 2, 4th OVR
This Season: ADP: WR 13, 31st OVR
Once considered the best WR in the NFL, Tyreek Hill took a major step back last season. After exceptional stat lines of 119 catches, 1710 yards, and 7 touchdowns in 2022, and 119 catches, 1799 yards, and 13 touchdowns in 2023, he only had 81 receptions for 959 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024. A big reason for this decline is his Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who missed 6 games last season due to injury. Entering his age-31 season, it's hard to believe Hill will get over 1700 yards in a season again, but at this current price tag, he can still bring plenty of value to your fantasy lineup.
Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman
Last Season: ADP: WR 18, 36th OVR
This Season: ADP: WR 48, 116th OVR
Pittman saw the greatest decline in ADP of anyone on this list, but it's not entirely his fault. His Quarterback for 11 games, Anthony Richardson, last season was extremely inefficient, throwing for only 1814 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. When Joe Flacco replaced Richardson for the remaining 6 games, he frequently targeted WR Josh Downs over Pittman, also hurting his stat line. Pittman by no means is a perfect player, as sometimes he struggles to separate, but his size and physicality give him plenty of opportunity to be a 1000-yard receiver again, as he was in the 2021 and 2023 seasons. With Daniel Jones set to lead the Colts to start the 2025 season, look for Pittman to see plenty of opportunities in the passing game.
Buffalo Bills TE Dalton Kincaid
Last Season: ADP: TE 5, 51st OVR
This Season: ADP: TE 13, 123rd OVR
Dalton Kincaid was expected to take a step forward and be a big part of the Bills' passing game last season, especially after the departure of former Bills #1 receiver Stefon Diggs, who was traded to the Texans. Instead, he did the opposite and took a step back, going from 73 receptions, 673 yards, and 2 touchdowns in 2023, to 44 receptions, 448 yards, and 2 touchdowns in 2024. Given how scarce the Tight End position can be in fantasy, it is worth giving Kincaid a shot at this ADP. Also, given Kincaid's draft pedigree ( 1st round, 25th overall in 2023), expect 2024 MVP Josh Allen to give him more opportunities to succeed in 2025.
Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud
Last Season: ADP: QB 5, 51st OVR
This Season: ADP QB 18, 129th OVR
After a miraculous rookie season in 2023 that saw Stroud throw for 4108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions, he took a slight step back in 2024. Last season, his numbers were down across the board, passing for 3727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Although a down season by Stroud's standards, it is natural for players to experience a sophomore slump, not to mention his star WR, Nico Collins, missed 5 games due to injury last season. Expect Stroud to bounce back this season and be a steal at this ADP.