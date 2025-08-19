TreVeyon Henderson, Rome Odunze, And 5 More 2025 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates
The 2025 rookie class, as well as some other youngsters around the league, is already shaking up fantasy football draft boards, with fresh faces set to challenge veterans for starting roles. From TreVeyon Henderson's push for the New England Patriots RB1 role to Rome Odunze’s rise with the Chicago Bears, these breakout candidates could swing leagues this fall.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals
James Conner has been a great addition to the Cardinals’ offense over the past four seasons, but age (30) is not his friend. Arizona has already stated that Benson will see many touches this year, while also mentioning that he will be RB1B on their roster. Over the past five weeks, he ranked 43rd at running back over 65 drafts in the high-stakes market. Running back information will be fluid over the next month, and I expect Benson to climb up draft boards due to a higher floor potential breakout ceiling. He will be a player I will fight for in drafts, even when his price point rises.
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
The Bears gave Odunze plenty of chances (101 targets) in his rookie season, but his timing was off with Caleb Williams based on his catch rate (53.5%). He has the look of a stud wideout with the profile to emerge as an impact WR1 with a long, successful career ahead of him.
In his rookie season, the Bears featured him as their WR3, behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. He has a natural progression to Chicago’s WR2 role this year, even with the Bears adding two more talented receiving options (Colston Loveland and Luther Burden) in this year's draft.
His WR3 profile screams value, but Odunze is still at the mercy of the development of Williams. He has scoring and big-game potential that should shine more over the second half of 2025.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Even with a breakout tag listed next to McMillan’s name, the fantasy market hasn’t tagged him as one of the next big things at wide receiver based on his ranking (WR26). In comparison, Malik Nabers was consistently drafted in the third round last year. McMillan brings a big, wide receiver profile (6’5” and 210 lbs.) that Carolina has had to defend twice a year since Mike Evans arrived in Tampa.
McMillan has the tools and college resume to be a high-volume catch wide receiver with an edge in scoring. His ADP has a wide range this year, which allows fantasy managers who draft many teams to buy him at a discount when available. Ultimately, McMillan has a top 10 profile once he gets his NFL sea legs and Bryce Young proves he is worthy of leading an NFL team to high-scoring games and wins.
Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
In 2023, Williams finished 82nd in wide receiver scoring (80.30) in PPR formats while coming off the board as the 46th wideout last draft season. He rewarded his supporters with a breakout year (58/1,062/8 – 21st-best wideout with two missed games). For him to push to another level in fantasy points, he must catch 80+ balls for 1,200 yards with double-digit touchdowns. Based on his August ranking (WR5), Williams brings a value starting point. His explosiveness shines brightly, but he’ll battle Sam LaPorta for WR2 targets in this offense.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Hampton’s big back profile (6’0” and 220 lbs.) and favorable speed (4.46 40-yard dash) will be an attractive combination for success in the NFL. Hampton brings a smooth-running style with multiple gears to his game: power, acceleration, and vision. He is more than a one-dimensional banger with an inside profile. When given an open window at the line of scrimmage, Hampton will glide through to the second level of defense, where his strength creates more yards after contact. His goal line value is a given, and he should offer a high floor in the passing game.
Hampton looks the part of a stud runner in build, putting him in the same range as Nick Chubb, with much more value catching the ball.
In early August, the high-stakes fantasy market has moved Hampton to RB12 ahead of Kyren Williams, even with Najee Harris expected to have an active role in the Chargers' offense. The challenge for LA’s rookie running back to reach an elite ceiling starts with more touches than expected, which could happen over the second half of the season. In addition, Los Angeles has to be more willing to throw to the running back in 2025 (43/270/2 on 55 targets last year – a league low in catches and receiving yards).
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
After TreVeyon Henderson ran back the opening kickoff for the Patriots, his ADP started to rise up draft boards, highlighted by his range recently in the high-stakes market (low – 18 and high – 70). His speed and play-making ability are significant edges over Rhamondre Stevenson, begging New England to give him more touches. He should work as a rotational player in the run game, with the inside track to lead the team in receiving stats at running back. As a mid-tier RB2 (his new price point in PPR formats), Henderson must score about 225.00 fantasy points to reach par. I expect a run ride, with his best chance to succeed coming over the back half of the season.
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Egbuka brings an inside wide receiver skill set while offering more rhythm than his overall quickness in his breaks and route running. He projects as a chain mover with a good feel for the ball in traffic. Press coverage will challenge his release in the NFL.
Ohio State’s edge in offensive personnel in many matchups allowed Egbuka to find easy open areas at the second level of a defense. He showed good hands with a natural feel for spacing when given daylight on a play. His opportunity in the deep passing game will be minimal. Egbuka projects to be a league runner in the 40-yard dash (about 4.5 seconds).
Based on the summer reports out of Tampa and Egbuka’s highlights, I’m more bullish about him than I was initially after my first run through the Buccaneers’ team outlook. Chris Godwin is trailing in his recovery, suggesting multiple missed games to open the year, creating a starting window for Tampa’s new rookie wideout. I tend to gravitate toward young wide receivers who run good routes, and Baker Mayfield gave Egbuka a glowing endorsement early this summer.
In mid-August, the high-stakes fantasy market ranks Egbuka as the 32nd wide receiver, 20 draft slots higher than Godwin. I have him rated lower in my latest projections, leaving him about 20 catches for 200 yards and three scores away from his current price. His projections will rise over the next couple of weeks, but he still needs a wide receiver injury to reach WR2 status in fantasy leagues. His talent screams breakout upside while waiting for an improved opportunity.