Joe Mixon 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions

Joe Mixon started the 2024 season as one of the most productive running backs in fantasy football before injuries and a fading Texans offense slowed his momentum. Despite a rough finish, he delivered elite value for much of the year and still outpaced several top-tier backs in total PPR scoring.
Based on his play in eight of his first 10 games, Mixon should have ranked in the elite tier of running backs changing teams last season. He busted out of the gate with an impact showing (30/159/1 with three catches for 19 yards) but left Week 2 with an ankle issue, costing him the following three matchups.
The Texans worked him hard over his next eight games (23.4 touches per game), leading to six games with over 100 yards rushing and 11 touches). He scored over 25.00 fantasy points in four games on the year, highlighted his success in Week 7 (13/102/1 with two catches for 30 yards and a score), Week 7 (25/115/2 with two catches for nine yards), and Week 11 (20/109/3 with two catches for 44 yards).
After his bye week, Mixon and Houston’s offense lost momentum. Mixon crushed fantasy teams over his final four starts (40/129 – 3.2 yards per rush with nine catches for 65 yards) while still having some ankle issues. In the playoffs, he posted two steady outcomes – 25/106/1 with one catch for 13 yards and 18/88/1 with two catches for 12 yards.
Mixon was a very attractive and winning running back for 11 weeks (57.9%) of his 19 possible games. His three missed games due to injuries and the demise of the Texan’s offense due to wide receiver injuries led to him not leading fantasy teams to better success late in the year. He played two fewer games than Aaron Jones but outscored him by over 20.00 fantasy points in PPR leagues.
