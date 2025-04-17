Green Bay Packers Mock Draft & Team Needs
Despite finishing in third in a loaded NFC North, the Green Bay Packers still managed to secure an 11-6 record and a trip to the postseason. Although they were eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champs, the team showcased a solid roster and now enters the 2025 NFL Draft looking to build on that foundation.
Green Bay Packers
Despite an early-season injury that sidelined Jordan Love for multiple games, the Green Bay Packers still managed to finish 11-6 and earn a postseason berth. Their playoff run was cut short in the Divisional Round, where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 22-10.
Offensively, the Packers were one of the league’s most productive units, finishing eighth in points per game and fifth in total yards (370.8 per game). Even without a true No. 1 wideout, they ranked 12th in passing yards per game (223.9), thanks in part to the emergence of Jayden Reed—though he’s likely best suited as a complementary weapon in a high-end passing attack. The addition of Josh Jacobs in free agency sparked a dramatic improvement in the run game, with Green Bay averaging the fifth-most rushing yards per contest (146.8).
On defense, the Packers were quietly one of the better groups in the NFL. They allowed the sixth-fewest total yards per game (315.6) and matched that ranking in points allowed, giving up just 19.9 per outing. Their pass defense was solid, hovering around the league average at 215.2 yards allowed per game, while their run defense was a clear strength, surrendering just 99.4 rushing yards per game—the seventh-best mark in the league.
Starting Offense:
QB Jordan Love
RB Josh Jacobs
WR Jayden Reed
WR Christian Watson
TE Tucker Kraft
Love didn’t quite live up to his preseason hype yet despite missing a couple of games, he still finished as the QB17 in fantasy football. If he stays healthy in 2025, I’d expect a fairly modest uptick in production. Jacobs was Green Bay’s most valuable player and most productive fantasy asset. The veteran running back totaled 1,329 rushing yards on 301 carries (4.4 YPC), and 15 rushing scores. He also corralled 36 receptions for 342 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown, finishing as the RB6 in PPR formats.
Green Bay has no shortage of weapons in the wide receiver room but only Reed finished inside the top 30 wide receivers in PPR formats (WR29). Romeo Doubs finished as the WR56, Dontayvion Wicks was the WR72, and Watson was the WR76. Nobody exceeded preseason expectations more than Kraft at the tight end position. After being the consensus TE33 heading into drafts, Kraft delivered TE10 numbers by the end of the year.
Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Packers need another dynamic playmaker in the wide receiver room. Additionally, upgrading the defensive line (both on the edge and the interior) should be a top priority. Lastly, adding some more depth in the secondary will be critical if they want to remain a top-caliber defense, especially with Jaire Alexander’s future with the Packers uncertain.
Green Bay Packers 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 23rd
Round 2: 54th
Round 3: 87th
Round 4: 124th
Round 5: 159th
Round 6: 198th
Round 7: 237th, 250th
In my latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Packers elect to address the secondary with Texas cornerback Jahdae Baron.
I would love to see the Packers take a wide receiver here but something tells me they will wait until Day 2 to give Jordan Love another playmaker. Instead, they target a defensive back who some believe is a top-10 prospect. Jaire Alexander's future with the Packers appears increasingly uncertain, as his ongoing health issues have raised significant concerns. The Green Bay front office seems increasingly frustrated by his inability to stay on the field, and regardless of whether he remains for another season, the team urgently requires a long-term solution at cornerback.
After bringing in arguably the top cornerback in this year’s draft class, Green Bay should grab a defensive lineman and a wide receiver with their next two selections. With the No. 54 pick, Ohio State’s Tyliek Williams could be the perfect fit. Now that run stuffer TJ Slaton is no longer on the roster, Williams can help the Pack maintain the elite rushing defense that finished as one of seven teams to surrender fewer than 100 rushing yards per game in 2024.
With their last Day 2 selection, the Packers should add a wide receiver with the No. 87 pick. TCU’s Savion Williams could be the ideal fit. At 6’4” and 222 pounds with a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, he brings rare size and speed to the position. While his route running remains a work in progress, his explosiveness after the catch is undeniable.
On Day 3, the Packers will need to load up on defensive and offensive lineman if they want to remain competitive in a very physical NFC North division.
