Justin Fields, Tyreek Hill And 4 More Week 1 Boom-or-Bust Fantasy Football Options
Sometimes you have to roll the dice and start a guy with week-winning upside. Even if that upside comes with a dangerously low floor. There are situations when you know you need a huge game and have to risk it all to get it. These are boom-or-bust options for Week 1.
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
Fields has massive fantasy upside on any given week because of his electric running ability. However, he is also capable of having a major dud of a game because of his lack of throwing ability. Few teams can make a running quarterback look bad quite like the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have become known for making big plays and getting pressure in the backfield. With that said, it takes one bust in containment for him to break a long touchdown.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
This preseason, all of the focus has been on his electric playmaking skills. We have been paying significantly less attention to the fact that he is projected to see limited touches on a weekly basis. There is no denying his upside and big-play ability, but he could have a low floor if he has both a lack of volume and lacks the big play.
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
For weeks now, we have heard how great JCM looks in practice and how he could be a breakout star this season. It's his talent that made Brian Robinson Jr expendable. On the one hand, he was rested with the starters in the final preseason game; on the other hand, he's buried on the depth chart behind Chris Rodriguez and Austin Ekeler. There is a chance he goes out in Week 1 and sees RB1 touches, and there is also a chance he barely plays at all. The mystery of the Washington Commanders' backfield makes him a boom-or-bust option.
WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Hill has been viewed as a boom-or-bust player for the year, and that all starts in Week 1. It is possible that he was hindered by a wrist injury last season and reverts back to his WR1 overall production of 2023. It's also possible that he's a 31-year-old wide receiver in the midst of a steep decline in a fractured locker room that is going to take another big step back in 2025. Week 1 could be the first step in either direction.
WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
Usually, when it comes to boom-or-bust, you'll find Rasheed Shaheed listed, but we went in a less traditional direction here. Olave isn't listed because he can either make the huge play or give you nothing. He's listed because his quarterback play could lead to him being the Saints' clear WR1 or an unusable asset. That and the fact that there is a chance that Shaheed is just as good as him and deserves to be considered a WR1. There is a lot up in the air when it comes to Olave, and some view him as a boom while others project him to be a bust.
WR Marvin Mims Jr, Denver Broncos
This is more of a traditional boom-or-bust guy. In 2024, he caught 39 passes but scored six TDs. That's an impressive reception to TD ratio. This year, he could be the uncontested WR2 in Denver, or he could be an afterthought as the WR4 behind Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant in terms of volume. Both his volume and play style make him a huge boom-or-bust option in Week 1.