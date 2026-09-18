Michael Pittman Listed as Questionable for Week 2: Germie Bernard Set to See a Big Fantasy Football Boost

Michael Pittman Week 2 Injury Update

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman enters Week 2 listed as questionable with a foot injury after failing to practice on Thursday and Friday. Pittman originally suffered the foot issue during Week 1 and was limited in Wednesday's session before trending in the wrong direction for the remainder of the week. Consecutive non-participations late in the week put his status for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in serious jeopardy.

Joey Porter Jr. is OUT vs. Patriots



Michael Pittman Jr, who didn’t practice Thursday or Friday, is questionable, while Troy Fautanu was a full participant and also questionable. pic.twitter.com/iz0mhGp2kG — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 18, 2026

While the team officially designated him as questionable on Friday's final injury report, beat writers and team insiders report that it "does not look good" for the veteran receiver to suit up. Given the back-to-back DNPs to close out practice, fantasy football managers should prepare contingency plans and operate under the expectation that Pittman will sit out Week 2, creating significant targets and snap reallocations across Pittsburgh's offense.

Fantasy Football Impact on Steelers Offense

Aug 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) avoids a tackle Buffalo Bills defensive back Maxwell Hairston (31) during the first quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

The rookie receiver stands to be the biggest immediate beneficiary if Pittman is ruled out. Bernard is expected to step into extended perimeter snaps opposite DK Metcalf. With Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III failing to practice all week due to a neck injury and entering Sunday as questionable, Bernard gets a favorable draw against a depleted New England secondary. Despite potential rainy conditions in the forecast, Bernard’s expected route participation makes him a sneaky flex option or high-upside waiver wire target.

WR Roman Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson should see an uptick in slot routes and target share with Pittman sidelined. Aaron Rodgers frequently relies on quick-timing slot concepts, especially in rainy or adverse weather conditions, giving Wilson solid PPR floor appeal as a desperation play for managers scrambling for wide receiver depth.

WR DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Already the clear primary perimeter threat, Metcalf will see a massive target projection boost as the focal point of the passing game. New England will likely shade safety coverage toward his side, but his elite target share and red-zone leverage keep him locked in as a high-end WR2 regardless of match-up shadowing or weather.

QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Operating without one of his primary possession targets lowers Rodgers’ passing ceiling, particularly if rain limits deep field pushing. However, Rodgers’ veteran adaptability and quick release should allow him to funnel high-percentage passes to secondary options, keeping him in the low-end QB2 conversation.

RB Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers

A missing starting receiver and rainy weather create a strong setup for Pittsburgh's backfield. Warren's usage in the short passing game should expand, offering a reliable safety valve for Rodgers and boosting his PPR value into solid RB2 territory.

RB Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dowdle benefits from an anticipated increase in overall team rushing attempts if Pittsburgh relies heavily on the ground game to manage weather conditions and control game tempo. He remains a viable flexible option with touchdown upside in heavy-volume game scripts.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Freiermuth becomes a prime intermediate target inside the numbers with Pittman out. Rodgers has historically favored tight ends in short-to-intermediate zones when top receivers are injured, lifting Freiermuth into the top-10 tight end conversation for Week 2.