New England Patriots Acquire Veteran WR Stefon Diggs: Fantasy Football Impact
On Tuesday, the Patriots addressed a gaping hole at wide receiver, signing veteran Stefon Diggs to a three-year deal worth $69 million, with $26 million guaranteed.
Last season, Diggs hauled in 47 receptions for 496 yards with four total touchdowns playing in eight games with the Texans. The veteran wideout had his season cut short after suffering a torn ACL in Week 8 against Indianapolis.
The concerns for the 31-year-old WR were put at ease by both videos posted on his social media as well as ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s report that Diggs “is on track to return for Week 1 of the upcoming season.”
Stefon Diggs Fantasy Football Outlook
Prior to suffering the season-ending knee injury, Diggs was the overall WR8, averaging 15.2 PPR fantasy points per game. It was impressive that the 10-year pro ranked sixth among all NFL wideouts in targets (64) through eight games, despite significant competition from established wide receivers Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
In New England, Diggs will not face similar competition for targets as the Patriots current WR depth chart of Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Kendrick Bourne, and Ja'Lynn Polk is quite underwhelming.
Diggs is one of the best route runners in the NFL and immediately boosts the fantasy football value of second-year quarterback Drake Maye. However, until we actually see Diggs return to the playing field or how the club further addresses the position in next month’s NFL Draft, I will continue to rank Maye’s newest weapon outside the top overall 45 wideouts, landing him as a WR3/WR4 in my early look-ahead fantasy rankings.
Despite landing in an offense where he will be the clear-cut WR1, I would still rather invest in several other undervalued wideouts in Dynasty & Redraft Leagues.
Recommended Articles
Ashton Jeanty Headlines 2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings
2025 NFL Mock Draft: Fantasy Football Impact
Russell Wilson Inks One-Year Deal With New York Giants: Fantasy Football Impact