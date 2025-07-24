New England Patriots Training Camp: Drake Maye Shines, Stefon Diggs Injury News
Updates emerging from the second day of training camp for the New England Patriots focus on Drake Maye's short passing game. Maye completed 14 of 15 attempts, with many of them close to the line of scrimmage. The deep ball is part of Maye's arsenal, but today was about 1st down plays and decision-making, which is something he's been criticized for.
Backup quarterbacks, Josh Dobbs and Ben Woolridge each managed a couple of memorable deep passes. Dobbs pass went deep down the sideline to Javon Baker. According to Patriots Insider, Phil Perry, the pass appeared to be accurate but was incomplete. He completed 9 of 12 passes. Woolridge also threw a "nice ball" deep to Jeremiah Webb, but it was also incomplete. He ended up completing 4 of 5 passes.
Training Camp Highlights
Practice ran for 90 minutes, without pads. There was a bit of a shakeup on the defense between yesterday and today. Cornerback, Carlton Davis practiced yesterday, but was not on the field on today. Marcellas Dial and Alex Austin ended up getting most of the work.
The offensive line appears to still be a work in progress. Rookie, Jared Wilson took reps at both guard and center. Veteran, Morgan Moses stepped aside for Demontrey Jacobs. Moses wasn't pressed about it though.
I just do what I’m told, and those guys need reps too because in the trenches things happen. I think last year they had a lot of injuries on the offensive line. It’s good to get everybody those reps, and things like that.- Morgan Moses
The catch of the day went to Pop Douglas on a long pass from Josh Dobbs. Douglas managed to hang onto the ball, snatching it out of the air and landing on the ground. Stefon Diggs caught three targets from Drake Maye. Rhamondre Stevenson also got three touches. The two received the most work on the team.
Fantasy Football Outlook
Drake Maye: While there are some concerns about his consistency, he still has a high upside and could be a steal in later rounds.
Stefon Diggs: After tearing his ACL last year, Diggs was the WR15 in fantasy points per game. News from camp says that he hasn't skipped a beat. Due to injury and age, he'll be a great value pick.