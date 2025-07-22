Patriots Reveal Stefon Diggs Plan
While the calendar may ready to mark the arrival of 2025 NFL training camp, New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs already looks to be ready for in-game action on the gridiron.
Wile taking the podium on Tuesday to commence his first training camp as Patriots head coach, Mike Vrabel confirmed earlier reports indicating that Diggs has been cleared as a full participant at training camp. Vrabel also corroborated additional reports that New England will continue to monitor his reps early in camp.
"It's a testament to how hard he worked," Vrabel told reporters of Diggs. “I don't see any limitations right now. Is he going to take every single rep of every single period? No, and I don't think any player will. But, we're off to a good start."
Diggs and the Patriots reached agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal — including $26 million guaranteed — in March. The Maryland product spent the first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Buffalo Bills via trade in 2020. From 2018-23, he posted six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was selected to four Pro Bowls.
Last season, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Houston Texans, catching 47 passes for 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His aforementioned ACL injury not only ended his campaign, it also put the start of his 2025 season in jeopardy. Still, his appearance on the practice fields — along with multiple reports indicating his rehab to be ahead of schedule — fueled speculation that the 6’0” 191-pound receiver could be ready for New England’s season opener on September 7. His fluid movement, combined with his impressive performance on the field during offseason workouts only intensified the guesstimates on his status.
When healthy, Diggs immediately upgrades the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. Accordingly, his skill set should provide a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats starter turned the collective heads of NFL analysts last season with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.
The Patriots, of course, are well-versed in Diggs’ prowess. In addition to his four highly-productive years in Buffalo the veteran pass catcher had one of the best games of his Texans tenure against New England in Week 6, catching 6 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Though it may be early to determine if such a fate is in store for him with the Patriots in 2025, Diggs is already eager to put distractions aside and focus squarely on football.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!