Patriots Trade Proposal Lands Breakout WR for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots have spent a lot of time attempting to repair their needy receiving corps this offseason, but it couldn't hurt to add another piece.
A very intriguing option may have just become available to them, as Jauan Jennings is frustrated with his contract situation with the San Francisco 49ers and wants to be traded if the 49ers do not provide him with an extension.
Enter the Patriots, who still do not have a ton of proven options at the position despite acquiring several new pass-catchers over the last several months.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has named New England as one of the top four trade destinations for Jennings and has proposed a deal in which the Pats would send fellow wide out Ja'Lynn Polk and a fourth-round draft pick to San Francisco in exchange for the breakout weapon.
"While the Pats did expend a third-round pick on wideout Kyle Williams and signed both Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins, they could still use some help at the receiver position," Kay wrote. "This will be especially true if Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker — wideouts the previous regime tapped in the second and fourth rounds, respectively, last year — don't show vast improvement during camp."
Kay notes that the Patriots are still armed with cap space (around $61 million, actually) and could definitely absorb Jennings, who is slated to earn just $7.5 million in 2025. Not only that, but New England could also afford to hand the 28-year-old the extension he desires.
Jennings hauled in 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, representing what was, by far, the most productive campaign of his NFL career since joining the league in 2021. He failed to even eclipse the 300-yard mark over his first three seasons.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound playmaker would comprise a terrific red-zone target for Drake Maye and would take some pressure off of Diggs, who is recovering from a torn ACL.
