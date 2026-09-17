New Orleans Saints Injury Update and Fantasy Football Implications: Chris Olave Limited, Alvin Kamara Set to Return

Saints WR Chris Olave and RB Alvin Kamara Week 2 Injury Updates

The New Orleans Saints offense is gearing up for a crucial Week 2 matchup, and fantasy managers are tracking late-week injury reports with high intensity. Wide receiver Chris Olave popped up on Thursday's injury report with a hamstring issue, limiting his practice participation. However, team beat reporters indicate his early departure from practice was purely a precautionary measure and is not expected to sideline him for this weekend's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Chris Olave left practice as a precautionary measure, I'm told. Nothing that is expected to be a problem. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 17, 2026

Meanwhile, veteran running back Alvin Kamara is on track to return after sitting out Week 1 with a knee injury (MCL sprain) suffered in August. Kamara logged a full practice session, signaling he is ready to make his season debut alongside key Saints offensive contributors.

Alvin Kamara (knee) was a full participant in practice today. #Saints HC Kellen Moore said earlier he expects him to play. DE Cam Jordan (hamstring) was limited. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 16, 2026

With both players looking like they'll be in uniform this weekend, what does their presence mean for fantasy football managers?

Fantasy Football Takeaways

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes catch against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave remains a clear WR1 in all fantasy formats and in our Week 2 Wide Receiver Rankings. While hamstring injuries late in the week always carry re-aggravation risks, beat writers note that the issue is minor. Coming off a massive 10-reception, 182-yard effort in Week 1, Olave dominates the target share in this offense. Keep him locked into lineups as a high-end starter, provided Friday does not bring a downgrade.

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara’s return as a full practice participant provides an immediate boost to PPR leagues. While he may share snaps as he gets back into game shape, Kamara remains a lethal weapon on third downs and passing situations. He'll likely be eased into action this week and shouldn't be started outside of the deepest fantasy leagues.

RB Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints

Travis Etienne led the backfield in Week 1 during Kamara's absence, but didn't do a ton with 78 total yards on 16 touches. With Kamara returning, Etienne is still expected to handle the bulk of early-down rushes and goal-line work, and his standalone value only takes a minor hit as he remains intact as a mid-tier RB2.

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Second-year quarterback Tyler Shough gets a nice bump in efficiency having both offensive weapons fully active. Kamara offers Shough a reliable safety valve in the short passing game, while Olave provides deep-threat playmaking. Shough is a solid streamer in Superflex or 2QB leagues coming in at QB16 in our Week 2 Quarterback Rankings.

WR Devaughn Vele and TE Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Devaughn Vele caught a touchdown in Week 1 while filling a starting role, showing good chemistry with Shough. However, with Olave expected to play and Kamara commanding targets underneath, Vele drops to a deep league FLEX/bench stash. Tight end Juwan Johnson also hit the paydirt in Week 1 and remains a touchdown-dependent TE2 option, though his target volume may tighten with a fully healthy supporting cast.