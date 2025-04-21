New York Jets To Extend Garrett Wilson: Fantasy Football Impact
New York Jets GM Darren Mougley has reportedly decided to pick up the fifth-year options on all three of their first-round selections from the 2022 NFL Draft: CB Sauce Gardner, DE Jermaine Johnson, and WR Garrett Wilson.
With a new signal-caller under center in Justin Fields following Gang Green's cutting of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, the Jets' offense will look quite different in 2025. However, the team's top threat in the passing game will remain the same. So how will Wilson perform in the upcoming fantasy football season and beyond?
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Entering last year’s fantasy drafts, Wilson was a consensus top 12 pick in the high-stakes market, with some sharp fantasy drafters fighting for him. He set career highs in catches (101), receiving yards (1,104), and targets (7) but had 14 fewer targets than in 2024 (168). Wilson was the ninth-best wideout (253.90 fantasy points) in PPR formats, but he failed to score more than 19.00 fantasy points in each of his last eight starts. His best outcomes came in five matchups (13/101/1, 8/107/1, 5/113, 9/90/2, and 7/114).
With Davante Adams no longer in town, Wilson is the clear-cut top option in New York's aerial attack heading into 2025. Although Fields isn't as much of a pure pocket passer as Rodgers, Wilson has less competition for targets in the wide receiver room. New York's 2025 NFL Draft selections will have a massive impact on Wilson's value heading into the upcoming fantasy football season. As of now, he should be viewed as top-end WR2 in fantasy football leagues. He's currently the 15th wide receiver being drafted in PPR formats, which seems about right.
