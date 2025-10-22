NFL Mock Trade: Giants Bolster WR Room With Deal For Saints' Rashid Shaheed
The New York Giants have struck gold with the rookie tandem of Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart, who are leading the way offensively. Despite a tough loss in Week 7, Dart has led New York to a 2-2 record through his first four starts following the team’s 0-3 start to the season.
He’s coming off his best performance in a narrow loss versus the Denver Broncos, scoring a career-high four touchdowns in Week 7, three through the air and one on the ground. Entering Week 8, there’s still some questions to answer as the Giants enter a crucial stretch of the season.
Despite heroic efforts from their rookie quarterback, New York’s receiving corps has struggled to sustain consistent production following a season-ending injury to superstar wideout Malik Nabers. Over the past two weeks, Wan’Dale Robinson has stepped up, producing WR1 output, but the Giants could look to capitalize on Dart’s hot start with a trade for additional receiver help.
As the Nov. 4 trade deadline approaches, a potential trade target has emerged for the Giants: New Orleans Saints receiver Rashid Shaheed. Here’s a deal to send the speedy wideout to New York:
New York Giants-New Orleans Saints Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
New York Giants receive Rashid Shaheed
New Orleans Saints receive 2026 fourth-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick
New Orleans is expected to be one of the league’s biggest sellers ahead of the trade deadline, following a lowly 1-6 start to the season, tying the second-worst mark of any team. Given the team’s struggles, they’re expected to capitalize on the value of some of their sought-after trade assets.
New York could be the perfect team to swoop in for a trade for Shaheed. The fourth-year wideout is set to sign a new deal following the 2025 season, making him a potential long-term pairing alongside the likes of Dart and Nabers in the Giants’ passing game.
In fantasy football, Shaheed could carve into New York’s target share, but will be an immediate No. 2 option behind Robinson, who has shown immense promise in Nabers’ absence. Neither Shaheed or Robinson see their respective fantasy stocks take much of a hit, given their complementary play-styles. The move also adds a new dynamic to New York’s passing game, given Shaheed’s ability to stretch the field.
Shaheed’s fantasy value likely takes a minor jump as he makes the transition into a vastly improved offensive situation.
Why The Giants Make The Trade
Behind Robinson, New York has struggled to find consistent contributors for Dart in the passing game. A deal for Shaheed paves the way for a cheap option at receiver with immense upside. Should he manage to make a noticeable impact, he could play his way into a new deal and a long-term role in the Giants’ passing attack.
Why The Saints Make The Trade
New Orleans is in dire straits following a 1-6 start to the season. As the trade deadline approaches, the team’s best move could be shipping off veteran contributors, such as Shaheed, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, all of whom could command notable returns to help the front office build for the future. The Saints are nearly out of the playoff race already this season. It could be time to tear it down and rebuild.