NFL Preseason Week 2: Dillon Gabriel, Travis Hunter, and 13 Other Rookies To Watch
Week Two of the NFL preseason is set to begin and many storylines present themselves to be dissected. Week One saw huge breakout performances: Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, TreVeyon Henderson, and Tyler Shough. Week Two shall very present the same sample size of breakout performances notable for fantasy football. This is our list of rookies to watch that present notable watch-ability over the weekend.
Cam Ward - Titans - QB
The Titans rookie had a very nice, limited debut as he passed 5-8 with 67 yards. I am very optimistic of this Titans offense and so I will pay close attention to any big plays being made by Cam Ward as they face the Falcons Friday Night.
Travis Hunter - Jaguars - WR/CB
Liam Coen caught the media's attention this week as he emphasized that they plan for Hunter to play 80% of the offensive snaps. This would be the same amount as Brian Thomas Jr last season. If Hunter maintains this workload, he very well may be a WR1 on most fantasy rosters. Anyway, let's see how he fares in his second game.
Jaxson Dart - Giants - QB
Dart shined huge in his NFL debut last week. The Giants plan to not play Dart this year, but I suspect that will not be the case. Will he shine again versus the Jets?
Tyler Shough - Saints - QB
Shough seems to be outplaying Spencer Rattler in this quarterback battle. If he produces another noteworthy week two performance, expect Kellen Moore to name his quarterback within days, if not hours.
Dillon Gabriel - Browns - QB
Shedeur Sanders shined in Week One, but now it is Gabriel's turn. Sanders will sit out their preseason game this weekend. This means more playing time for Gabriel. He may yet make a case for the QB3 battle in Cleveland.
Tyler Warren - Colts - TE
In his limited debut, it appeared that the Colts purposefully got the ball to Tyler Warren. If this is going to be a mainstay of this offense, Warren may be the best value pick in all of fantasy football.
TreVeyon Henderson - Patriots - RB
He is produced highlight after highlight at Patriots camp. He did the same with a 100-yard kickoff return to start the game last weekend. I am not paying attention for playing time, I am paying attention for more highlights. Henderson is an absolute beast.
Arian Smith - Jets - WR
This name is slowly, but surely coming to the forefront. Reports suggest that no one else at Jets camp is standing out for the WR2 role. The team loves their rookie speedster in Arian Smith, so do not be surprised if he surpasses Josh Reynolds and Allen Lazard for the WR2 job. Buy low on Smith. He will rise.
RJ Harvey - Broncos - RB
Do not pay attention to some of these depth charts, they mean nothing. RJ Harvey is battling JK Dobbins for the RB1 job. I suspect they may run a Gibbs-Montgomery style, with Harvey being more of Gibbs. Watch for what this offense shapes into.
Matthew Golden - Packers - WR
He has been blowing everyone away at camp. Sauce Gardner may have locked him down last Saturday, but watch for Golden to make a statement as they face the Colts this Saturday. He is the WR1 in Green Bay.
Kaleb Johnson - Steelers - RB
Johnson had a mixed-review debut last weekend. I do think he is the best running back, so let's see if Kaleb shows more explosiveness this week. If he rises for a 40% run share to just 60%, it will have massive fantasy implications.
Emeka Egbuka - Buccaneers - WR
Egbuka was drafted, I suspect, due to the Godwin injury. Emeka Egbuka is the WR2 in this offense. Watch out for more flashy action. It would not surprise me if he were targeted more than Mike Evans.
Jayden Higgins - Texans - WR
Who is the #2 option — Christian Kirk or Jayden Higgins? That is what we are here to figure out. Given uncertainty in this offense, I will be hesitant to draft either receiver, but if any guy becomes the clear number two, perhaps I may shift my opinion.
Luther Burden III - Bears - WR
This offense has so many weapons to feed. It is really hard to value anyone accurately. That being said, they appear to love Burden and perhaps he may become a slot-machine for Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams.
Dylan Sampson - Browns - RB
As Quinshon Judkins served suspension, who will rise for the majority snaps in Cleveland? I believe there is a lot to be learned in the Browns matchup in Philadelphia this weekend.