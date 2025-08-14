Shedeur Sanders Injury Update From Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury that kept him out of team drills during Wednesday's practice, and the former Colorado Buffaloes star is now unlikely to play in Cleveland's upcoming preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.
Ahead of Thursday's joint practice with Philadelphia, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to reporters for the first time since Sanders' injury:
"Yea, felt it early, I think warming up, and then felt it throughout individual so took a look at it. You know, if it's a right guard you can play through that," said Stefanski. "When it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw. So, unfortunately, gonna put him down for a little bit here. We'll treat it day to day and see how it responds, but want to be smart 'cause he's a thrower, so you can't push that thing."
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room
The former Buffs' injury is the latest development in Cleveland's quarterback room. Browns veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco has been a steady presence with the starting offense in practice, but both Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel have dealt with hamstring issues in training camp.
Gabriel seems to be recovering well as Stefanski said that the former Oregon Ducks quarterback is expected to start Saturday's preseason game if his hamstring stays healthy.
Stefanski addressed reporters before Wednesday's practice, and he talked about the plan for handling the development of both rookies.
"Again, the plan was always to give both of those guys a start in the preseason so we'll see how it shakes out," Stefanski said.
The injuries to Gabriel and Pickett gave Sanders an opportunity to start Cleveland's first preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers, and Sanders did not let it go to waste. After his two-touchdown performance, fans were excited to see if the former Colorado star can continue to shine on the preseason stage.
Now, Gabriel has a chance to prove himself in Cleveland's offense against the Eagles.
Some expected the Browns to adjust their depth chart after the preseason win over Carolina. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Sanders remains Cleveland's fourth-string quarterback, behind Gabriel, Pickett, and Flacco, the presumed starter.
The Browns selected Gabriel two rounds before Sanders in the 2024 NFL Draft, so their positioning on the depth chart is not surprising, especially with Gabriel sitting out of the first preseason game.
In practice, the Browns have rotated quarterbacks, but Flacco has primarily worked with the first-team offense.
Will Sanders return before the Browns' final preseason game? After facing the Eagles, Cleveland will host the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 23.
The Browns open the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.