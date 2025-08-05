Jacksonville Jaguars' Liam Coen Reveals Plans For Travis Hunter's Snap Count
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is practicing to play both wide receiver and cornerback to start his NFL career. As the regular season approaches, everyone is curious how Jacksonville coach Liam Coen and the Jaguars plan to utilize a talent like the former Colorado Buffaloes star.
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and Coen made it clear that they intend to play Hunter on both sides of the ball as soon as they picked him No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team started Hunter with the offense during minicamp and training camp, and Coen recently revealed how many snaps Hunter might play with the offense to start the season.
Liam Coen Reveals Travis Hunter's Snap Count:
"If you're saying you're gonna play 65 to 70 snaps on offense, let's call it, right? And if he's playing 80 percent of those snaps or so, and then defensively and you look at trying to be able to match that number as much as possible," Coen said on an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.
80 percent of 70 offensive snaps would be 56 plays for Hunter at wide receiver. Should the Jaguars rookie eventually play 80 percent of the defensive's potential 70 snaps, he would be right near his average of 111 snaps per game during his time at Colorado.
While he wasn't facing NFL talent, Hunter still competed at an elite level while consistently logging over 100 snaps per game. For his efforts, Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy, becoming the second player in Buffaloes' program history to do so after running back Rashaan Salaam won it in 1994.
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Competition: Front Runner Revealed By Insider
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Updated Cleveland Browns Training Camp Stats: Top Quarterback?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Gunning For Touted 4-Star Running Back Recruit
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes Players, Coaches Are Saying About 17-Year-Old Quarterback Julian Lewis
Travis Hunter Fantasy Football Outlook:
With Hunter set to play a majority of the offense's snaps, he essentially becomes a sure-fire pick in deep fantasy football leagues as a wide receiver. Playing alongside Jaguars receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Hunter has the chance to make some explosive plays in Jacksonville's offense.
Coen on Travis Hunter's Development, Work Ethic:
Coen also spoke to Eisen about Hunter's work ethic as well as Jacksonville's plan for adjusting the former Colorado star to the NFL:
"We've done more offense because that is where more of the development was necessary, right? So much more natural to just go walk out on the field and play corner. Like that's what he's done, he can go do that, very similarly," said Coen. "Now there's a lot of checks, there's a lot of calls, there's a lot of different things that go to that. But offensively, we felt like there was a little bit more development that was necessary, and it's a lot more ball, right? Just a lot more scheme and words and calls."
"And so, his every single day, Rich, is completely packed from the moment that he arrives to the moment he leaves with making sure that he is meeting with somebody at all times. At all times. And so I've been really pleased with the staff, our staff, and in general and and his work ethic. You want to play him as much as we can, though, as the reality," Coen continued.