Kyren Williams Contract Extension Presses the Envelope for Bills & James Cook
Kyren Williams' contract extension presses the envelope even more for the Buffalo Bills and James Cook to get a deal done.
Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams reached a contract extension on Tuesday, which makes Williams the seventh-highest-paid running back in the league. Williams was set to play on the final year of his rookie contract this season, but is now under contract for three years. The deal is worth $33 million and $23 million guaranteed.
Williams was not the only running back searching for a new deal this offseason, as Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has also been pressing for a new deal. With the Rams reaching a new deal with their running back, it presses the envelope even more for the Bills to get one done as well.
Cook did not practice with the team on Sunday and when asked why, he simply replied, "business."
The former Georgia running back is coming off an impressive season with the Bills and is on the verge of playing under the final year of his rookie contract. Cook has expressed his desire for a new contract since the start of the offseason and has even hinted that he feels a deal will be reached.
For comparison, Williams finsihed the 2024 season with 1,299 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Cook on the other hand finished last season with 1,009 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.
With another running back who was on a rookie contract now becoming one of the 10 highest paid running backs in the league, it feels as if it puts some pressure on the Bills to make a move.
