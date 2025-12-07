Patrick Mahomes, C.J. Stroud And 3 More SNF PrizePicks Plays For Chiefs Vs. Texans

The Houston Texans will go on the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 14. This AFC showdown with vast playoff implications will offer some of the most notable PrizePicks lines of the weekend. Kansas City will look to bounce back from a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, while Houston works to defend a four-game win streak. Here are the five top PrizePicks plays for this highly ianticipted Sunday Night Football clash:

Patrick Mahomes Over 240.5 Passing Yards

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Despite Kansas City’s inconsistency, entering Week 14 with a 6-6 record on the year, Patrick Mahomes has posted some of the top passing numbers in the NFL this season. Mahomes checks into Sunday night’s game ranked fourth in the league in passing yards and fifth in passing touchdowns. The two-time MVP has thrown for 3,238 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions on the season, eclipsing 241 yards in each of the last nine games. His production should continue, given the Chiefs’ reliance on their passing game.

C.J. Stroud Over 229.5 Passing Yards

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud returned in Week 13 following a three-game absence, leading Houston to a crucial win. He completed 22-of-35 for 276 passing yards in his first game back, a trend of production that projects to continue in a must-win game for both teams on Sunday Night Football. Stroud and Houston’s passing game should see plenty of volume versus the Chiefs, given the offense’s inconsistency in the run game throughout the season thus far.

Nick Chubb Over 16.5 Rushing Yards

Nov 2, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back Nick Chubb (21) during the first half against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Veteran running back Nick Chubb has been reduced to an RB2 role behind rookie Woody Marks, but offers one of the most-favorable lines of Sunday Night Football’s group. Chubb has eclipsed 16 yards in every game this season, and should continue to do so in a defensive battle on Sunday Night Football. Averaging 39.1 rushing yards per contest, Chubb should see elevated volume coming off a solid performance versus Indianapolis.

Rashee Rice Under 68.5 Receiving Yards

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rashee Rice has emerged as the dominant threat in Kansas City’s passing game since his season debut in Week 7, averaging 81 yards per game over his six contests. Despite his performance throughout the season, Rice raised concerns with a 38-yard outing versus the Denver Broncos. Squaring off against an equally dominant defense in Houston, the passing game’s focus could be forced to adapt and lean on a different target.

Travis Kelce Over 46.5 Receiving Yards

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Future Hall-of-Famer Travis Kelce has offered valuable production to the Chiefs’ passing attack in his 13th NFL season. Over 12 games, Kelce is averaging nearly 60 receiving yards per contest, eclipsing his 47-yard SNF line five times over his last seven games. Mahomes should look to his safety blanket with plenty of regularity versus a stout Houston defense that ranks first in the NFL in yards and scoring.

Read More Fantasy On SI News