Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is officially questionable for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers after being limited in practice with a calf injury. Head coach Ben Johnson noted that the training staff will evaluate Odunze's progress following practice before making a final decision, emphasizing that there is a "long season ahead." While Odunze has not been officially ruled out, the conservative tone from Chicago's coaching staff suggests fantasy managers should actively prepare for contingency plans.

Ben Johnson said Rome Odunze will practice today. The training staff will assess where he's at after practice and make a decision from there.



Johnson noted that there's a long season ahead. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 11, 2026

As Odunze enters his third year in the NFL as Caleb Williams' primary perimeter threat, missing him for any stretch vacates a massive portion of downfield target volume. Here is how Odunze's status reshapes the fantasy outlook for the rest of Chicago's passing attack.

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) calls a play in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Losing a perimeter threat like Odunze slightly lowers Caleb Williams' ceiling, but it doesn't sink his Week 1 viability. In Ben Johnson's quarterback-friendly system, Williams still features an array of quick-strike options and secondary playmakers capable of generating yards after the catch. Facing a Carolina secondary that struggled to generate pressure last season, Williams remains a solid QB2 with upside, though he may rely more heavily on short-to-intermediate efficiency rather than deep perimeter shots if Odunze sits.

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Luther Burden III would become the primary beneficiary of Odunze’s absence. Known for his elite movement skill and run-after-catch dynamic, Burden would step into immediate high-volume usage as a perimeter and slot alignment option. Johnson will likely scheme quick touches, screens, and manufactured touches to get the ball in Burden’s hands early. Fantasy football managers should view Burden as a legit WR1 with legitimate top-10 positional potential if Odunze sits.

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Shaka Heyward (50) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Tough coverage in the secondary often shifts targets toward middle-of-the-field safety valves, making tight end Colston Loveland a major winner in target projection if Odunze is declared out. Loveland’s fluid route-running makes him an ideal security blanket for Williams, particularly in third-down and red-zone situations. If Odunze is sidelined, Loveland's target floor jumps significantly, turning him into a top TE1 candidate for fantasy managers in Week 1.

Kalif Raymond & The Receiving Depth

Veteran receiver Kalif Raymond would step into an expanded starting role on the outside alongside Burden if Odunze is out. Having previously played for Johnson in Detroit, Raymond brings deep familiarity with the scheme and explosive speed on the perimeter. While he remains a deep-league option, his elevated snap projection makes him a viable target in Superflex or deep PPR setups. Meanwhile, rookie speedster Zavion Thomas could see manufactured vertical shots downfield, while tight end Cole Kmet could see a few targets from Caleb Williams as well.

Fantasy Takeaway

If Rome Odunze is declared out before kickoff (keep an eye on our news page), upgrade Luther Burden III to a confident WR1/WR2 start, and lock Colston Loveland into a top-3 tight end spot overall. Caleb Williams remains a trustworthy QB2, while Kalif Raymond becomes a deep-league streamer. Ensure you have a late-afternoon backup option ready on your bench in case Odunze remains a game-time decision.