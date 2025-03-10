Sam Darnold Finds New Home With Seattle Seahawks
One of the top 2025 NFL free agents has found a new home as veteran quarterback Sam Darnold has signed a three-year $110.5 million contract with Seattle.
Darnold enjoyed a career-year last season with Minnesota, throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdown passes, impressively completing 66% of his passes last season. Under Kevin O'Connell, the much-maligned signal-caller thrived, throwing for more than 3,100 yards and topping 19 touchdown passes for the first time in seven NFL seasons.
FANTASY FOOTBALL IMPACT
The former 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick, who has compiled a 43-40 record in the NFL, will now lead a Seattle offense that will have a new look receiving corps after releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh.
From a fantasy perspective, emerging wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba finds an immediate boost. The former Ohio State standout finished as the overall WR9 averaging 14.9 PPR fantasy points per game on the strength of hauling in 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns. After posting 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie campaign, JSN's steady improvement leads to him landing as a WR1 in my 2025 fantasy football rankings. With 31.9% of targets now vacated with the departure of Metcalf and Lockeet, JSN should find his 137 targets from last season easily top 150-plus.
With Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet shouldering the load in the backfield, expectations are Michael Macdonald and Co. will lean heavily on the ground game next season. It will be interesting to see who Seattle adds to the passing attack either via the NFL draft or free agency.
