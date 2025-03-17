Fantasy Sports

Tetairoa McMillan Inked to Shocking AFC West Power: Fantasy Football Impact

How would Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan fare if he's selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Frank Taddeo

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the top wideout prospects in next month’s NFL Draft, Tetairoa McMillan, impressed NFL scouts running a 4.48 40-yard dash at Arizona’s pro day on Monday.

The 6'5", 219-pound wideout is listed at odds of -280 to be the first WR drafted at DraftKings Sportsbook due to his desired large frame coupled with his off-the-chart athleticism.

McMillan finished his three-year career with the Wildcats, hauling in 213 receptions for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns. The talented receiver who offers elite speed and size is projected by many scouts to make an immediate impact at the next level. 

Sitting among the teams at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft is the wide-receiver-needy Raiders. While oddsmakers listed the club as longshots (+400) to grab a WR in the first round, Las Vegas could shock the pundits due to the need for playmakers in the passing game.

Tetairoa McMillan Fantasy Football Outlook

After acquiring veteran Geno Smith, the Raiders desperately need an elite receiver. Currently, the Raiders’ receiver room of Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and D.J. Turner is underwhelming and in need of an immediate upgrade. 

Due to Las Vegas’ additional need to land a star running back, many believed that Pete Carroll and Co. would grab Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty with their first overall selection (No. 6). However, with the massive swing in Jeanty’s “Next Team Odds” at DraftKings now listing Chicago (+130) as the favorite to land his services at No. 10 overall, it could signal McMillian becoming the Silver and Black’s new passing-game weapon, alongside stud tight end Brock Bowers.

If McMillian lands with the Raiders, he would immediately earn back-end WR2 status in redraft leagues, while landing as a clear top-10 target in dynasty leagues. McMillan is poised to deliver in an attractive fantasy-friendly role with a veteran quarterback.

