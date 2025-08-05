Five Tight End Fantasy Football Value Picks Including Hunter Henry and More
Don’t overpay at the tight end slot. The position is top-heavy, but picks like Evan Engram, David Njoku, and Isaiah Likely are carving out consistent roles that could justify pushing them up a tier. I used FantasyPros ADP rankings for this article. These are value plays that can let you load up early on running backs and wide receivers and still snag TE1 upside post-Round 6.
Evan Engram (Broncos) ADP: TE8 Overall 83
Evan Engram has slipped to TE8 in ADP, but analysts are projecting him for TE1-level production in a Sean Payton “joker” role for the Denver Broncos, which apparently means moving him around the formation to exploit favorable matchups. With Engram likely lining up all over the formation and facing minimal competition for targets beyond Courtland Sutton, he represents a steal in the eighth round. He's a value pick that lets you draft elite RBs and WRs early.
Hunter Henry (Patriots) ADP: TE19 Overall 166
Despite a resurgence in 2024 with career-highs in targets and catches, Hunter Henry is currently still available in the later rounds. If Drake Maye thrives under center with the New England Patriots and leans on his tight end, Henry has upside to finish inside the top 10 at the position. Having good chemistry with the young quarterback makes him a high-value pick after most managers have grabbed TE1 options.
Brenton Strange (Jaguars) ADP: TE21 Overall 189
Brenton Strange lacks name recognition, but experts are ranking him as the #2 tight end sleeper. Drafted into a Jacksonville Jaguars offense that favors tight end targets, Strange could step into consistent red zone and intermediate passing work, making him a potential breakout candidate against his ADP.
Isaiah Likely (Ravens) ADP: TE20 Overall 162
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is expected to miss 6-8 weeks after fracturing his foot during training camp. Likely entered camp behind Mark Andrews in the pecking order, so this setback keeps him there. Don't let this scare you. Experts still list him among the top five sleepers, and he may outproduce his ADP if he can get healthy and once again share targets with Andrews.
David Njoku (Browns) ADP: TE9 Overall 85
David Njoku is a staple in the Cleveland Browns' pass-heavy tight end usage, with 26% of the target share last year under Stefanski. Oddly enough, he’s currently being drafted slightly later than his volume would suggest. While he's inside the top 10, you can confidently wait on the position and still get TE1-level production with minimal risk.
Final Thoughts
Tight ends might not be high on your priority list, but the right value pick can give your team consistency and some really explosive weeks. Whether it’s Engram’s versatility, Njoku’s volume, or sleeper upside in Henry, Strange, and Likely, there’s value lurking at TE again in 2025. Draft smart, be flexible, and don’t ignore the mids and laters, they might just win the whole thing for you.