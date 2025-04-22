Tony Pollard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions
Tony Pollard found success in his first season with the Titans, setting career highs in rushing attempts and yards while remaining a steady contributor in the passing game. However, a lack of touchdowns and inconsistent production kept him from becoming a true fantasy difference-maker.
Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans
After signing with the Titans, Pollard set career highs in rushing attempts (260) and rushing yards (1,079) while reaching the 300-touch mark for the second consecutive season. He maintained a high floor catching the ball (41/238) even with Tajae Spears (30/224/1) active in the passing game. Unfortunately, Pollard scored only five touchdowns, making it challenging to post big fantasy games.
He rushed for over 100 yards three times (28/128, 24/119/1, and 21/102) while reaching 100 combined yards in two other matchups (102 yards with four catches and 117 combined yards with three catches). On the downside, Pollard rushed for fewer than 50 yards in six games. A late-season ankle issue cost him Week 17.
He scored 202.70 fantasy points in PPR formats for the year, averaging 18.8 touches. Pollard goes down as another running back who changed teams last year and had success, but he was only a complementary piece to a fantasy team.
