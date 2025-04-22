Fantasy Sports

Tony Pollard 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions

Tony Pollard posted career highs in rushing with the Titans in 2024 but struggled to deliver consistent fantasy value due to a low touchdown total.

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Tony Pollard found success in his first season with the Titans, setting career highs in rushing attempts and yards while remaining a steady contributor in the passing game. However, a lack of touchdowns and inconsistent production kept him from becoming a true fantasy difference-maker.

After signing with the Titans, Pollard set career highs in rushing attempts (260) and rushing yards (1,079) while reaching the 300-touch mark for the second consecutive season. He maintained a high floor catching the ball (41/238) even with Tajae Spears (30/224/1) active in the passing game. Unfortunately, Pollard scored only five touchdowns, making it challenging to post big fantasy games.

He rushed for over 100 yards three times (28/128, 24/119/1, and 21/102) while reaching 100 combined yards in two other matchups (102 yards with four catches and 117 combined yards with three catches). On the downside, Pollard rushed for fewer than 50 yards in six games. A late-season ankle issue cost him Week 17.

He scored 202.70 fantasy points in PPR formats for the year, averaging 18.8 touches. Pollard goes down as another running back who changed teams last year and had success, but he was only a complementary piece to a fantasy team. 

