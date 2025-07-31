Philadelphia Eagles And Detroit Lions Headline Top 5 Fantasy Football Offenses
Whether it’s because they have an elite quarterback, dominant offensive lines, or talented skill positions, these five offenses should be present in every fantasy manager’s queue. From the run-heavy resurgence in Philadelphia to Detroit’s dual-threat abilities, these are just two of the teams you’ll want a piece of when you’re on the clock.
Philadelphia Eagles
Playmakers like A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley make up the NFL’s "best group of skill players" for 2025, according to ESPN. The Eagles are so stacked, it almost doesn't seem fair. Head coach Kellen Moore leans into a ground-heavy offense, heavily favoring Barkley, who had a career-best season in 2024.
Ranked as the top OL unit in 2025, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, and Landon Dickerson helped the Eagles run-game efficiency and ensured Jalen Hurts’ protection. Hurts remains a top-five fantasy QB thanks to his rushing upside and accuracy. Not only that, we've not even touched on receivers.
AJ Brown led all players in the league for receiver scoring and ranked second with 3.3 yards per route run. DeVonta Smith is also in that top group, ranking 14th in yards per route run and 8th in receiver scoring. Both of these players were limited in games played during the season and ran fewer routes, but still averaged more yards per route than CeeDee Lamb and Malik Nabers.
Detroit Lions
Fresh off a franchise-record 20-touchdown season and Pro Bowl nods in 2023 and 2024, Jahmyr Gibbs is a dual-threat running back. He ended the season with 104 catches and should again be a huge part of the offense in rushing and receiving.
While Detroit’s OL sees some new faces, the tackle duo of Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker remains strong. Sewell is often considered the best right tackle in the league. Behind this line, quarterback Jared Goff has the space he needs to lead his team to victory again this season.
We've not even touched on receivers. Amon-Ra St. Brown was 3rd among receivers in fantasy points. Lions Wire predicts a bit of regression for 2025, but ADP still shows him as the overall 11th pick and 3rd positionally.
Baltimore Ravens
Analysts (and fans) project Baltimore to repeat as the league’s top fantasy offense in 2025, thanks to Lamar Jackson’s dual-threat capability and talented supporting cast. As far as regression goes, a discussion in the Football Guys forum predicts a 10% regression, but doesn't think that's enough to move them from the top.
Lamar Jackson is coming off a career-best passing season. He set career highs in completions (316), pass attempts (474), passing yards (4,172), and passing touchdowns (41). On SI analyst, Shawn Childs, sees another successful year ahead, even if Lamar pulls back on passes and increases rushing.
The Ravens receiving room is stacked with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, and a the new addition of veteran, DeAndre Hopkins. Not to mention running back Keith Mitchell returning from a torn ACL and King Derrick Henry doing Derrick Henry things.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccs receiver room is filled with talent, spanning a wide age range. Veteran Chris Godwin is still working his way back from a season-ending ankle injury, but while he's out, it's clear that rookie first-round pick Emeka Egbuka is ready to take the field. Don't forget about Bucky Irving. He was absolutely the top rookie running back of the season.
At the helm is Baker Mayfield, who tied for second in touchdown passes (41) and finished third in passing yards (4,500). From a fantasy perspective, On SI Writer, Caleb Skinner, predicts Mayfield will be a hot commodity in fantasy leagues in 2025, but needs to cut down on his turnovers.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo remains a steady fantasy powerhouse in 2025, complete with a returning core OL that allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL last season. As far as weapons go, James Cook is coming off a strong season with 18 total touchdowns. Of course, there will likely be some regressions, but Cook is still a strong fantasy target.
The Bills have one of the easiest schedules in the league. Could this be the year that they finally win a Super Bowl ring? Josh Allen has been a top-three fantasy quarterback for the past five seasons. There's a reason for that. The Bills generated 6,105 total yards and 62 offensive touchdowns during the 2024 NFL season. Allen was responsible for 4,262 of those yards (69.8%) and 40 of those touchdowns (64.5%).