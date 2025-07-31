Will Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield be a top ten fantasy QB in 2025?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield has seen it all.
He's experienced the highest of highs, winning the Heisman Trophy and being drafted first overall, to almost being shunned as a starting quarterback in the league.
Mayfield has now found his home in Tampa Bay and is set to cash in on a large contract extension after receiving fully guaranteed money through the rest of his current contract.
All in all, Mayfield is the epitome of a Buccaneer and the community of Tampa Bay.
Mayfield has enjoyed nothing but success since arriving in Tampa Bay, reaching the playoffs in each season and putting up career-highs in 2024.
Mayfield was one of the top quarterbacks in the league last season, and that means it translated well in fantasy football circles.
Mayfield will once again have the opportunity to put up numbers in 2025, and according to Pro Football Focus, he will once again be one of those quarterbacks on fantasy football rosters that can help a team to a championship.
Welcome to the Bake show
Per PFF, Baker is slotted as the seventh-best fantasy quarterback as we head into the 2025 season, and for good reason.
In 2024, Mayfield was efficient and had the volume to go along with it. He was the fourth-best fantasy quarterback a season ago and will have plenty at his disposal once again to put up similar-type numbers.
Chris Godwin is set to return off a serious injury a season ago, Mike Evans is still, well, Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan is set to take another step in his sophomore campaign, Bucky Irving and Rachaad White are back to form a formidable one-two punch out of the backfield, and oh yeah, the Bucs also added more weapons in Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson through the NFL Draft.
The Bucs' offense is viewed as one of the best in the league entering 2025, and Mayfield is at the head of the snake.
Josh Grizzard is set to take over play-calling duties after the departure of Liam Coen, but we should see much of the same when it comes to how Mayfield will play come Sundays.
Mayfield will undoubtedly be a hot commodity in fantasy leagues in 2025, but one way that he could make fantasy owners happier is if he cuts down on his turnovers to make sure his point total stays the highest that it can be.
