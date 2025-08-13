Top Running Back Rooms Heading Into the 2025 NFL Season
As we head into the 2025 season, a handful of running back rooms are standing out thanks to strong depth, smart usage, and big talent. From Jahmyr Gibbs lighting it up in Detroit to King Henry taking over Baltimore, here are the backfields you’ll want to keep an eye on.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have one of the best backfields in the league. Jahmyr Gibbs led the league and set a Lions franchise record with a 20-touchdown season. He managed to do this while sharing work with David Montgomery, who handles the dirty work between the tackles. The split doesn’t hurt either of them. They both stay fresh, and the offense keeps rolling. If you’re drafting in PPR, Gibbs is a no-brainer.
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley wearing midnight green might still take some getting used to, but he’s the undisputed RB1 in Philly, and it’s working. The Philadelphia Eagles want to run the ball, and Barkley is getting a massive workload behind one of the best offensive lines in the league. There’s not much competition either. As long as he’s healthy, Barkley’s volume will keep him as a favorite top-tier RB option.
Atlanta Falcons
We've been seeing Bijan Robinson flying off draft boards as the 1.01 fantasy pick. He can catch, he can break tackles, and he has the potential to really make an impact with the Atlanta Falcons this season. With a new offensive scheme that’s expected to lean more heavily on its best playmakers, Bijan is sure to get plenty of volume. Tyler Allgeier is still around, but all eyes are on Bijan.
Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry in Baltimore might be one of the most fun storylines of the season. He’s joining a run-heavy offense that already features Lamar Jackson, which should open up running lanes in a big way. Henry might not be getting 30 carries a game anymore, but he doesn’t need to in this system. His touchdown upside is huge.
San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey is still the engine of the 49ers’ offense, and as long as he’s healthy, he’s a lock for RB1 potential on your roster. The depth behind him, Elijah Mitchell (among others), makes this group reliable, even if CMC were to miss time. Kyle Shanahan always finds a way to get production from his backs.
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona heads into the 2025 season with a reliable and well-rounded backfield. James Conner remains the clear RB1, but has a solid backup in Trey Benson, and this could be the year he earns more meaningful carries. Emari Demercado is another guy to keep an eye on, and even though Michael Carter and DeeJay Dallas are in the mix, this remains a pretty tight three-man rotation.
There's been a trend of running boards dominating the early rounds of fantasy football drafts this season. If they happen to fall to you, it's not unusual to see plenty of back-to-back RB picks. One thing to keep in mind is the possibility of injuries. Make sure you're paying attention to securing a strong handcuff to your RB1, just in case.