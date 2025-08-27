Tyler Warren And Colston Loveland Crack Top 10 Fantasy Football Tight Ends In 2025
Tight end remains one of fantasy football’s most challenging positions to navigate, with few truly elite options and a steep drop-off after the top tier.
Managers who secure a reliable contributor often gain a significant edge, while those who miss out are left scrambling for weekly production at the position. The 2025 season brings a familiar mix of established stars and intriguing new faces. Proven veterans continue to anchor the position, but emerging talents are poised to reshape the landscape, offering potential league-winning upside at varying draft costs.
Whether you’re targeting a difference-maker early or searching for mid-round value, understanding the tight end pool is essential. Here’s a look at my top 10 fantasy football tight ends for 2025, ranked by their potential to deliver consistent, high-impact performances this season.
*ADP and prior finishes are based on consensus in PPR*
1. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
The undisputed TE1 in fantasy is Bowers. He broke the record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end in Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder under center in 2024. With the addition of Geno Smith and a similar pass-catcher room, Bowers has the potential to have an even bigger season in 2025.
2. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Even with some of the worst touchdown luck, McBride is a premium option at tight end. He caught just two TDs in 2024 despite recording 111 catches and 1,146 yards and still finished as TE2. If he sees similar production but falls into the endzone a few more times, he has the potential to finish as TE1.
3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Kittle has finished as a top-five fantasy tight end in every season of his career aside from 2020 (played in just eight games) and his rookie 2017 campaign. He’s coming off his best statistical season since 2018, when he recorded over 1,300 yards. Kittle is a consistent veteran option at the tight end position.
4. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Hockenson has been a consistent high-end fantasy option for the past several years. However, he appeared in just 10 games and didn’t reach the endzone once in 2024. Injuries hindered his campaign, but when healthy, Hockenson is as reliable as tight ends can be. In 2023 with the Vikings, he finished as TE4 with just under 1,000 yards. Hockenson will be the security blanket for rookie QB J.J. McCarthy in 2025.
5. Sam LaPorta, Dentoit Lions
LaPorta was TE1 as a rookie in 2023. He then notched a TE8 finish in 2024. The tight end has posted at least 60 receptions, 725 yards and seven touchdowns each year and will likely continue that trend. LaPorta is a threat to score double-digit TDs every year in the Lions’ offense. The rise of Jameson Williams shouldn’t deter managers from drafting him.
6. Evan Engram, Denver Broncos
Engram is one of my sleepers, as he made my list of sleepers to target in each round of drafts. He’s coming off a 2024 campaign where he played in just nine games due to a torn labrum. However, he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2023 after setting career highs in catches (114) and yards (963). He was released in early March by the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed a two-year, $23 million deal with the Broncos a week later. Engram will be a key target for Bo Nix in Sean Payton’s offense, where he will likely assume the “big slot” role that Marques Colston dominated during his decade-long career.
7. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Andrews’ production has fluctuated throughout his career, but he’s coming off a year in which he scored a career-high 11 touchdowns. With less than 700 yards the last two seasons, his ranking is trending down slightly, but he’s still an excellent fantasy tight end. He has a similar outlook to the man ranked just behind him.
8. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
I’m slightly lower on Kelce relative to his consensus ADP. He actually made my lists of busts on Yahoo and CBS Fantasy. Kelce is coming off career lows in yards (823), yards per catch (8.5) and touchdowns (3). He will turn 36 years old one month into the upcoming season and is likely to continue regressing. HOWEVER, at a thin position like tight end, Kelce still has value. Rashee Rice was suspended for the first six games of 2025, adding even more value back to Kelce.
9. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Warren might be a rookie, but he certainly doesn’t look like one. At 6-foot-5 and nearly 260 pounds, the No. 14 overall pick has turned heads all through training camp and preseason. Warren excels in yards after catch and has immense upside as a threat in the red zone. Each of the last two seasons, a rookie tight end finished as TE1, and Warren undoubtedly has the talent to continue that trend.
10. Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
A team doesn’t draft a tight end with a top 10 pick if there isn’t a clear plan for his involvement in the offense. The Bears already had solid weapons and still opted to take Loveland. When active last season, he handled 37% of Michigan's targets and a class-high 40% of the air yards. The 21-year-old will see a lot of work in Ben Johnson’s offense.