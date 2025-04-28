Washington Commanders NFL Draft Grade: Fantasy Football Impact
The Washington Commanders maximized their limited draft capital, strategically reinforcing key areas on an already well-rounded roster. Prioritizing offensive line stability, secondary depth, and explosive playmaking, they positioned themselves to make an even deeper postseason run in 2025.
Washington Commanders
1.29 Josh Conerly Jr., OT
The Commanders boast one of the most complete rosters in the NFC but it’s never a bad idea to add an influx of talent to the offensive line. Conerly Jr. had a first-round draft grade and could have gone up to 10 picks earlier. The two-year Oregon Duck will line up opposite of Laremy Tunsil to form a very formidable duo of tackles. While Washington could have opted for a pass rusher, I like the idea of protecting their franchise quarterback. Conerly could start at right tackle and eventually slide over to protect Daniels’ blindside in Year 2. Great pick.
2.61 Trey Amos, CB
I graded Amos as a first-round talent so I was shocked to see the shutdown corner with a massive wingspan fall this far in the second round. Outside of an edge rusher, this was the biggest positional need for Washington’s defense. The Commanders have Marshon Lattimore but they were lacking a second cornerback to match up against the NFL’s elite receivers. Amos should assume starter duties fairly quickly due to his excellence in man-to-man coverage. Washington had a great pass defense last year and if they want to take that step from playoff team to Super Bowl contender, they need to remain elite in the secondary. This was a slam dunk pick for the Commanders.
4.128 Jaylin Lane, WR
Washington needed a playmaker badly and Lane can play both in the slot and on the outside to complement Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel. The electric, speedy receiver has a great chance at earning the WR3 role in Washington in his rookie season.
6.205 Kain Medrano, LB
Medrano’s speed and physicality could be a special teams nightmare waiting to happen in his rookie season. While I don’t expect him to make much of an impact in his rookie season, the upside is there.
7.245 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB
JCM was one of my favorite under-the-radar running backs in this year’s draft class and the Commanders got an absolute steal in the seventh round. Croskey-Merritt joins a crowded backfield featuring Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler, though Ekeler is on his last legs. Croskey-Merritt has some sleeper appeal in dynasty fantasy football formats.
Fantasy Grade: The Commanders executed a disciplined and effective draft strategy, securing strong value despite selecting late in each round. While I would have liked to see them snag a pass rusher, it’s tough to be mad at the addition of Oregon’s Josh Conerly, a polished tackle poised to start at right tackle before eventually shifting to the blindside.
Amos, a top cornerback out of Ole Miss, represents a major steal at No. 61 with his length, fluidity, and ball skills offering early starter potential. Virginia Tech’s Jaylin Lane adds dynamic vertical speed to the receiving corps, while Croskey-Merritt profiles as a high-upside complement to the current running back duo in the backfield.
Despite the lack of picks, the Commanders did an excellent job of filling the few holes they had, earning a solid B+ grade. With another weapon in his arsenal of weapons, Jayden Daniels could build off of his impressive 2024 campaign. Had the Commanders snagged a pass rusher instead of Medrano, they may have earned an A+.
