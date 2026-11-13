Week 10 Fantasy Football Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: KC Concepcion vs. Denzel Boston

Week 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Breakdown: KC Concepcion vs. Denzel Boston

As fantasy managers navigate the back half of the 2026 NFL regular season, stability at the wide receiver position remains at a premium. As we look at the Cleveland Browns' wide receiver room this week, the return of DeShaun Watson should help bring even more stability for rookie wideouts KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston this week. With both pass-catchers adjusting to life in the NFL, evaluating their metrics, recent trends, and upcoming defensive matchups is vital for setting winning Week 10 lineups. Let's see if we can figure out which rookie to start in this Week 10 Browns Wide Receiver Start Em, Sit Em decision.

WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates a two point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denzel Boston has established himself as a high-volume fixture in the Browns' offense, though consistency has fluctuated depending on quarterback play and game scripts. Through the opening nine games of the season, Boston has hauled in 32 receptions on 61 targets for 507 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, averaging 11.4 PPR fantasy points per game to rank as the PPR WR21 on the year. He is coming off an impressive Week 9 outing where he secured 6 catches for 98 yards, but fantasy managers will need to monitor his health closely as he hasn't practiced for the past two days leading into Friday.

Browns-Texans Thursday injury report: WR Denzel Boston sidelined for the second straight day pic.twitter.com/CHLM5hQMkk — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 12, 2026

Looking ahead to Week 10, Boston faces a Texans defense that has been surprisingly mediocre against wide receivers this season. While Houston has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing side receivers, Boston's health is still worrisome this week. If he can overcome his toe designation and active game-day status, he projects as a fringe WR2/flex option this week as he comes in ranked WR25 in our Week 10 Wide Receiver Rankings.

WR KC Concepcion Jr., Cleveland Browns

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) runs into the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown catch and run against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KC Concepcion has carved out a growing role in the Browns' offense and has manufactured explosive plays in the restructured Cleveland passing attack. Over 8 games played this season, Concepcion has totaled 33 receptions on 49 targets for 352 receiving yards while contributing valuable rushing utility on the ground, averaging roughly 8.7 PPR fantasy points per game. Operating primarily out of the slot, Concepcion provides a reliable chain-mover profile that complements Watson's renewed control of the offense and keeps opposing linebackers honest.

Concepcion recently flashed his ceiling in Week 9 against the Saints, exploding for 4 receptions, 85 yards, and a spectacular 64-yard catch-and-run touchdown to cap off a stellar performance that followed his 129-yard breakout in Week 7. Although he briefly dealt with a minor non-contact ankle scare during the Saints matchup, he returned to action smoothly and enters Week 10 tracking as a reliable option. With secondary coverages forced to respect Cleveland's vertical outside options, Concepcion finds favorable space underneath and carries strong flex upside in PPR formats.

The Verdict

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) scores on a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When choosing between the two Browns wideouts for Week 10, Denzel Boston gets a slight nod if he clears his injury designation, as his role on the perimeter and target volume offer a steadier floor. If you're chasing tournament upside or playing in full-PPR leagues where explosive plays and slot efficiency are heavily rewarded, KC Concepcion makes for an exciting high-ceiling play against Houston. Both benefit from Deshaun Watson's renewed stability at quarterback, but managers should make sure Boston is active before locking him in over Concepcion.