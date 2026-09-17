Week 2 Zay Flowers Injury Update and Brandin Cooks Workout: Fantasy Football Impact on Baltimore Ravens Offense

Zay Flowers Injury Update and Brandin Cooks Workout

The Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver room is suddenly facing significant turmoil heading into Week 2. After blowing up for 150 yards and a touchdown in the first half of Week 1, star receiver Zay Flowers exited early with a hamstring injury. The situation worsened when Flowers missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Adding fuel to the fire, rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane suffered a fractured wrist requiring surgery, prompting Baltimore to bring in veteran free agent Brandin Cooks for a workout on Thursday.

No Zay Flowers again at today’s practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2026

While reports indicate no immediate signing is locked in, bringing in a 12-year veteran like Cooks signals serious concern regarding Flowers' availability for Sunday. Here is a breakdown of the fantasy football implications for the Ravens' offense if Flowers is sidelined, alongside what Cooks might offer if signed.

The #Ravens worked out veteran WR Brandin Cooks today, per the league’s transaction wire. pic.twitter.com/W5J2I7mDND — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 17, 2026

Fantasy Football Implications

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball over Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Jamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson’s passing upside would take a noticeable hit without Flowers’ big-play production. Losing his top wideout would force Jackson to rely more on tight-window throws to intermediate routes. While Jackson would maintain a high fantasy floor thanks to his rushing capability, his passing touchdown ceiling would shift into mid-tier QB1 status for the week as reflected in our Week 2 Quarterback Rankings.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

Bateman would become the top boundary option by default if Flowers is ruled out. In that situation, Bateman’s route participation would spike significantly. While consistency has been an issue, his projection would elevate into WR3/FLEX territory for Week 2 simply based on projected target volume.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

If Zay Flowers is sidelined for Week 2, Mark Andrews would morph from a steady high-end TE2 option as the functional focal point of the Ravens’ passing attack. Flowers commands a dominant share of the team's first-read looks; without him on the field, Lamar Jackson would naturally turn to his most trusted career safety valve. Andrews already logged four receptions on six targets in Week 1, and that volume would likely surge into double-digit target projection territory if Baltimore is forced to field an inexperienced, depleted wide receiver corps.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry comes off a dominant 144-yard, multi-touchdown Week 1 performance and would stand to gain even more leverage if Flowers sits. If the receiving corps is depleted, Baltimore would likely double down on its heavy-personnel run game. Under that scenario, Henry would project as an elite, high-volume RB1 who would command a heavy workload in ground control and goal-line situations.

WR Brandin Cooks

If the Ravens sign Cooks following his workout, do not expect immediate high-end fantasy value. The 33-year-old veteran split last season between New Orleans and Buffalo, totaling 24 catches for 279 yards across 15 games. Learning a complex system on short notice limits his immediate utility to a deep waiver-wire stash in 14- or 16-team formats. His presence would primarily serve as real-world depth and a secondary target option behind Bateman and the tight ends rather than a fantasy savior.