Week 4 RB Usage Report: Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price's Fantasy Football Value Headed in Opposite Directions

Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season provided fantasy football managers with a clearer picture of shifting backfield dynamics, workload distribution, and early-season panic points. As coaches adjust their offensive game plans, tracking snap shares, efficiency metrics, and backfield additions is critical for managing your roster.

Let's examine five notable running back situations from Week 3 to determine who is trending up, who is facing a squeeze, and where fantasy managers should pivot in Week 4.

Week 3 Running Back Usage

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Week 3 Line: 5 carries, 15 rushing yards, 1 catch, 7 receiving yards, and a red zone fumble (6 total touches)

Usage Profile: Splitting work in a multi-back committee, losing high-leverage trust after a turnover

Jadarian Price hit a major speed bump in Week 3 during a narrow 33-31 loss to Washington. Struggling to command a consistent share of high-leverage carries and losing a crucial fumble, Price saw his momentum stall out entirely. While his overall athletic upside and explosive traits remain intact, a low-volume day combined with ball-security mistakes usually invites a temporary committee penalty or a sharp dip in coaching trust. It's also worth nothing that Zach Charbonnet is inching closer to a return, so this situation could get even more murky soon.

Verdict: Moderate Panic Button (Hold as an Upside Stash with Volatile Floor)

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Week 3 Line: 21 carries, 90 rushing yards (4.3 YPC); 5 receptions, 19 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (26 total touches)

Usage Profile: Rapidly expanding workhorse role with massive every-down volume

Jeremiyah Love is officially arriving. After a slower, eased-in start to his rookie campaign, the high-draft-pick talent exploded in Week 3, handling a heavy 21 carries and commanding 5 targets out of the backfield for 26 total touches. His explosive acceleration, exceptional target share, and growing trust in the passing game mean his usage is trending sharply upward every single week. Fantasy managers who bought low or held tight are about to reap major rewards as his snap share crosses the crucial 70% threshold.

Verdict: Real Deal (Rising Weekly RB1/RB2)

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Week 3 Line: 17 carries, 58 rushing yards; 5 receptions, 34 receiving yards on 6 targets (22 total touches)

Usage Profile: Heavy dominant snap share and robust multi-touch volume as the engine of the offense

Aaron Jones continues to defy age-related concerns by dominating high-value touches in Minnesota's 23-16 victory over Tampa Bay. Despite managing a knee injury during practice prep, Jones handled 22 total touches, operating as a true bellcow who handles the vast majority of early-down work and passing-game routes with Jordan Mason sidelined on IR. His massive workload and elite target involvement secure his status as a weekly lineup fixture.

Verdict: Real Deal (Locked-In RB2)

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

Week 3 Line: 19 carries, 36 rushing yards (1.9 YPC); 1 reception, 7 receiving yards (20 total touches)

Usage Profile: Heavy early-down volume, but bottled-up efficiency and a cloudy passing-down outlook following backfield reinforcement

Jacory Croskey-Merritt's workload has steadily grown on paper, but his efficiency was completely bottled up against Seattle, forcing a paltry 1.9 yards per carry. Real questions loom as Washington recently moved to sign veteran Austin Ekeler, a clear signal that the coaching staff wants more security in the passing game and red-zone packages. While Croskey-Merritt keeps the early-down rushing role for now, Ekeler's presence (along with Rachaad White) threatens to cap his receiving ceiling and eat into his crucial goal-line snaps.

Verdict: Caution Flag (Hold and Monitor Backfield Split)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Week 3 Line: 7 carries, 22 rushing yards (3.1 YPC); 3 receptions, 16 receiving yards (10 total touches)

Usage Profile: Declining snap share and limited touches amid backfield rotation

Rhamondre Stevenson managers are officially in the danger zone following a brutal 35-6 defeat to Jacksonville. With TreVeyon Henderson cutting into his playing time, Stevenson managed just 10 total touches and a low 3.1 yards-per-carry average. Persistent efficiency concerns, negative game scripts, and a plummeting snap share turn him into an unpredictable bench play until New England commits to a reliable lead runner.

Verdict: Moderate/High Panic Button (Downgrade to Bench)