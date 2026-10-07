Week 5 RB Usage Report: Kyle Monangai and Emanuel Wilson Break Out, While David Montgomery Hits a Wall

Week 4 provided us with a bit of a clearer picture of shifting backfield dynamics, workload distribution, and potential panic moments. We we move into Week 5, it's more important than ever to track snap shares to see if we can make heads and tails of what's happening with each team's backfield.

With wide receiver and tight end targets covered for this week, let's examine five notable running back situations from Week 4 to determine who is trending up, who is facing a squeeze, and where fantasy football managers should pivot in Week 5.

Week 4 Running Back Usage

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs with the ball while defended by Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (28) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Week 4 Line: 21 carries, 81 rushing yards; 3 receptions, 39 receiving yards, 2 total TDs (24 total touches)

Usage Profile: Explosive workhorse efficiency in high-leverage scoring spots

Emanuel Wilson capitalized on expanded opportunity in Week 4, racking up 120 total yards on 24 touches and finding the end zone twice in a standout performance with Jadarian Price now on Injured Reserve. Wilson demonstrated strong vision on early downs and active involvement in the passing game, earning steady high-leverage work. With his heavy touch volume and multi-touchdown ceiling, Wilson has thrust himself firmly onto the fantasy radar as a high-upside option.

Verdict: Real Deal (Weekly Flex/RB2)

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Week 4 Line: 30 carries, 146 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs; 1 reception, 4 receiving yards (31 total touches)

Usage Profile: Dominant ground-game bellcow capitalizing on backfield opportunities

Kyle Monangai delivered a massive breakout performance in Chicago's 23-12 victory over the Jets, taking over the backfield after D'Andre Swift suffered a costly fumble. Monangai was fed a staggering league-leading 30 carries, grinding out 146 yards and punching in goal-line touchdowns from one and five yards out. While Swift won't disappear completely, Monangai's efficiency and physical running style force a major shift toward an even split or lead-back duties. He demands immediate RB2 consideration heading into Week 5.

Verdict: Real Deal (Priority Waiver Target & Rising RB2)

RB Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Week 4 Line: 14 carries, 62 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs; 1 reception, 5 receiving yards (15 total touches)

Usage Profile: High-leverage goal-line siphon with high touchdown ceiling

Brian Robinson Jr. produced a fantasy eruption in Atlanta's 45-24 victory over New Orleans, turning 14 carries into 62 yards and scoring three rushing touchdowns (4, 8, and 11 yards). While Bijan Robinson remains the focal point of the offense, Brian Robinson continues to command valuable short-yardage and red-zone work. He functions as one of fantasy football's premier standalone flex plays with elite goal-line equity. Make sure he's not available on your waiver wire.

Verdict: High-Upside Flex & Elite RB Handcuff

RB Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4 Line: 10 carries, 39 rushing yards; 5 receptions, 24 receiving yards on 6 targets (15 total touches)

Usage Profile: Active multi-purpose committee member with expanding pass-catching role

Keaton Mitchell saw an expanded operational role in the Chargers' offense during Week 4, pacing the team with 10 carries and earning 6 targets out of the backfield. Hauling in 5 passes for 24 yards, Mitchell demonstrated his dual-threat versatility in a three-way rotation alongside Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal. His growing pass-game involvement offers PPR upside, making him an intriguing roster hold as backfield roles continue to evolve.

Verdict: PPR Flex Stash

RB David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Week 4 Line: 10 carries, 24 rushing yards; 1 reception, 9 receiving yards (11 total touches)

Usage Profile: Script-dependent committee back suffering from capped efficiency

David Montgomery hit a sharp bump in the road during Week 4, managing just 33 total yards on 11 touches in a game script that favored lighter passing sets. With reduced touch volume for the second week in a row and limited passing-game involvement, Montgomery's fantasy floor remains heavily reliant on red-zone converted opportunities. With Woody Marks' touches on the rise, Montgomery is a risky fantasy asset.

Verdict: Caution Flag (Hold as TD-Dependent Flex)