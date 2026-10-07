Week 4 gave us plenty to digest, shifting target shares, new receiver roles, and some potential panic points across passing attacks. As personnel groupings change and game scripts dictate passing volume, tracking target trends is essential for optimizing your fantasy football lineup.

Let's examine five notable wide receiver and tight end situations from Week 4 to determine who is commanding elite volume, who is facing a target squeeze, and where fantasy managers should pivot heading into Week 5.

Week 4 Wide Receiver and Tight End Target Report

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during pre-game warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Week 4 Line: 9 receptions, 12 targets, 145 receiving yards

Usage Profile: Alpha downfield target and game-script beneficiary

Rookie WR Carnell Tate exploded in Week 4 against Baltimore, commanding a massive 12 targets and turning them into 145 yards. Operating as the primary perimeter threat when Tennessee was forced to air it out, Tate showed off impressive separation and run-after-catch ability. While 140-yard games won't happen every week, his double-digit target volume proves his breakout status is legitimate. He's entering weekly WR2 territory heading into Week 5.

The Verdict: Real Deal

TE TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Week 4 Line: 13 receptions, 13 targets, 119 receiving yards

Usage Profile: Absolute safety valve and dominant volume target in the intermediate passing game

TJ Hockenson delivered an elite fantasy performance in Minnesota’s 15-10 victory over Miami. Hauling in all 13 of his targets, Hockenson served as the focal point of the Vikings' passing attack with Justin Jefferson out. His route-running and ability to secure short-to-intermediate throws gave him an ultra-safe floor and TE1-overall upside on the week. With this level of target concentration, Hockenson remains a set-it-and-forget-it high-end starter.

The Verdict: Real Deal (though be prepared for a downgrade when Justin Jefferson returns)

WR Dohnte Meyers, Cincinnati Bengals

Week 4 Line: 7 receptions, 9 targets, 82 receiving yards

Usage Profile: High-volume slot usage and emerging target earner

Dohnte Meyers saw a significant expansion in his role during Cincinnati's Week 4 battle with Jacksonville, earning 9 targets and converting them into 7 receptions for 82 yards. Meyers was consistently open on intermediate routes, providing a reliable safety valve when the offense needed quick completions. His growing target share makes him one of the top waiver wire targets of the week with solid WR3/Flex appeal for at least Week 5 as Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are questionable.

The Verdict: Real Deal (For now -- with Chase and Higgins banged up)

WR Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

Week 4 Line: 6 receptions, 9 targets, 58 receiving yards

Usage Profile: Consistent possession receiver with high floor

Romeo Doubs posted a steady line in Week 4 against Buffalo, commanding 9 targets and hauling in 6 passes for 58 yards. Doubs continues to earn a healthy target share, though his relatively short average depth of target caps his explosive upside. He won't often win you a week with huge yardage numbers, but his involvement in the passing game ensures a steady PPR floor as a reliable WR3 or Flex option with A.J. Brown on Injured Reserve and Mack Hollins banged up.

The Verdict: Steady Flex Option (especially with A.J. Brown out)

WR Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Week 4 Line: 3 receptions, 4 targets, 16 receiving yards

Usage Profile: Game-script victim in a run-heavy game plan

After a high-volume Week 3 performance, Josh Downs hit a major snag in Indianapolis' 30-13 victory over Washington. Indianapolis leaned heavily on its ground game after taking an early lead, driving Downs down to a season-low 4 targets. While his low output is largely a byproduct of a specific game script rather than a loss of role, the low passing volume in this offense makes his weekly floor volatile.

The Verdict: Panic Meter Low (Hold, but temper weekly expectations)