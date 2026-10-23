Week 7 NFL Survivor Pool Picks & Strategy Guide: Texans, Vikings, A Sleeper In London

Week 7 of the NFL season resumes with a highly anticipated slate, presenting some ideal picks for final standing survivor pool players. Last week, the Arizona Cardinals stunned the Los Angeles Rams and eliminated many from their pools with the massive upset. This week, some other teams enduring slow starts could make similar noise. Coming into Week 7, which teams could help you remain standing?

Chalk Pick

Minnesota Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts

Oct 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) hands off to running back Aaron Jones (33) against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reeling Indianapolis Colts are going on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings, preparing for a tough matchup against one of the NFL’s better defenses. The Colts parted ways with general manager Chris Ballard following their Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans raising rumors of a potential fire sale in Indy.

This week’s matchup couldn’t come at a worse time for Shane Steichen’s offense. The Minnesota Vikings’ defense is arguably the best in the NFL right now under Brian Flores, allowing just six touchdowns through five games. Indianapolis’ offense checks into the week ranked just 22nd in total offense, and will be forced to lean on an inconsistent passing attack against the fifth-ranked run defense in the league.

Flores’ defense has been a nightmare for opposing offenses all season, and that won’t change against Indianapolis in Week 7. The win may come at a close margin, but I couldn’t be more confident in the Vikings this week.

Safe but not Chalk Pick

Houston Texans vs. New York Giants

Oct 18, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) celebrates with wide receiver Nico Collins (12) after kicking the winning field as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2026 NFL London Games at Wembley Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The largest spread of Week 7 may not result in as significant a blowout as Vegas expects. The Houston Texans will host the New York Giants on Sunday, looking to build on back-to-back wins following a lackluster 0-4 start to the season. Former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy will handle the reins under center for the Giants in what projects to be a defensive showdown in Houston.

Though New York’s offense has faced its struggles, the Giants’ defense poses a solid matchup for the Texans’ offense, ranked fifth in pass defense through six games. I expect Houston to lean on the passing attack a bit more with David Montgomery sidelined, an aspect of the offense that has sputtered during the young campaign.

These points don’t necessarily point towards a Giants win. In fact, I’m a firm believer Houston exits this game with a 3-4 record. But these points could hint at a more competitive ball game than many expect heading into Week 7.

Risky Pick

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New Orleans Saints

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) scores a /td/ during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finding their stride on both sides of the ball heading into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints from London. The Steelers completed a 26-19 comeback win after facing a 16-3 deficit entering the fourth quarter, the offense’s third contest with at least 26 points in four weeks.

The Saints present an interesting matchup for Pittsburgh. New Orleans’ defensive struggles (ranked 31st in points, 29th in yards) project a successful day for Aaron Rodgers and company on the offensive end, but a veteran Steelers defense could have trouble containing Tyler Shough and the No. 11 scoring offense in football.

I fully expect Pittsburgh’s offense to sustain its recent momentum against an inconsistent Saints defense, though Shough and New Orleans’ offense could force a shootout in London. I’m taking the Steelers in this one, with Jaylen Warren set to control the game’s tempo amid a strong recent surge. The breakout running back will likely emerge as one of the game’s biggest X-factors.

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