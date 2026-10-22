Heading into Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, fantasy football managers continue to deal with an ever-changing tight end landscape. With the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears facing each other on Thursday Night Football, this week presents us with an interesting Start/Sit decision between two lead running backs: New England's Rhamondre Stevenson and Chicago's D'Andre Swift.

Let's break down both players' recent play, matchup dynamics, and injury news in this Week 7 Thursday Night Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em debate.

RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

De'Andre Swift brings a high-end weekly ceiling to the table, averaging 17.3 PPR fantasy points per game alongside 66.3 rushing yards per contest. He is fresh off a stellar performance where he racked up 44 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and four catches for 26 yards to finish as an elite RB1. With Kyle Monangai likely sidelined, Swift has total command of the primary backfield work. While Roschon Johnson proved he can handle a complementary role last week, Swift remains the explosive centerpiece of the Chicago offense.

Swift faces a New England Patriots defense that allows roughly 91.8 rushing yards per game (ranking 9th in the NFL). While New England's physical front traditionally excels at stopping conventional run schemes, Swift's profile is built to neutralize tough front-sevens through quick screens, outside zone concepts, and explosive open-field plays. On a short Thursday night turnaround where complex blocking schemes can lag, getting the ball to an elite playmaker in space is a massive advantage.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rhamondre Stevenson enters Week 7 averaging 10.7 PPR fantasy points per game, relying on a consistent early-down workload for New England. He is coming off a tough outing where he was bottled up against the Jets, managing just 36 yards on 14 carries as the ground game sputtered. He remains the primary early-down option, but his backfield margin has tightened: second-year back TreVeyon Henderson continues to mix in, and newcomer Corey Kiner is starting to potentially carve out a bigger role. While Stevenson isn't ranked as high as Swift in our Week 7 Running Back Rankings, our Week 7 Running Back Projections Have them with similar Week 7 outputs.

As the Patriots prepare for a primetime battle, Stevenson will face a disciplined Chicago Bears defense that surrenders 90.5 rushing yards per game (ranking 8th in the NFL). Because Chicago excels at bottling up traditional between-the-tackles run games and limiting chunk gains, Stevenson's reliance on volume means he will need to grind hard for every yard if New England falls behind or if Henderson and Kiner siphon away crucial touches.

The Final Verdict

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) reacts after getting a first down during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start: De'Andre Swift

Sit: Rhamondre Stevenson

While Rhamondre Stevenson offers a safe, volume-based floor, fantasy matchups are won by chasing ceiling (especially in standalone primetime games). D'Andre Swift’s explosive playmaking ability, high-value target share, and the absence of Monangai make him the choice to lock into your starting lineup over Stevenson. Fire up Swift and chase the upside.