Week 7 TNF Fantasy Football Tight End Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Colston Loveland vs. Hunter Henry

Week 7 Thursday Night Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Colston Loveland vs. Hunter Henry

Thursday Night Football matchups always present tough lineup decisions, and Week 7 is no exception. When locking in your tight end spot for the standalone primetime slate between the Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots, fantasy managers face a fascinating choice: Chicago's ascending young weapon Colston Loveland versus New England's reliable veteran security blanket Hunter Henry.

Let's dive into their recent play, fantasy numbers, surrounding offensive context, and defensive matchups to make the definitive call in this Week 7 TNF Tight End Start 'Em, Sit 'Em!

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after his touchdown against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter Henry enters Week 7 firmly established as a trusted staple of the Patriots' passing game. Through six games, Henry has hauled in 19 receptions on 24 targets for 225 yards and 2 touchdowns, boasting an efficient 79.2% catch rate. He is coming off a solid Week 6 outing against the New York Jets where he caught 4 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, continuing to operate as Drake Maye’s go-to safety valve in crucial third-down and red-zone situations. Crucially, Henry's weekly outlook is further supercharged by the current state of New England's pass-catchers: with Romeo Doubs sidelined on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, the target tree is condensed, leaving plenty of room underneath for Henry to operate cleanly as Maye's trusted safety blanket over the middle while newly acquired alpha wide receiver A.J. Brown commands heavy attention downfield.

Henry squares off against a Chicago Bears defense that plays fast and aggressive, which often opens up quick windows in the intermediate zones and seam routes where Henry thrives. On a short Thursday night turnaround where passing games rely on rhythm and trust, Henry's established connection with his quarterback and secure volume make him a reliable weekly anchor.

TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colston Loveland enters Week 7 looking to build on a promising trajectory in Chicago's passing attack. Across his six appearances this season, Loveland has hauled in 19 receptions for 175 yards and 1 touchdown on 29 targets. He is fresh off an encouraging Week 6 outing against the Atlanta Falcons where he shook off a slow start to come alive in the second half, catching 6 passes for 65 yards and a score. That performance coincided directly with Caleb Williams making his highly anticipated return to the starting lineup, and that burgeoning quarterback connection gives his underlying outlook a major spark.

As the Bears prepare for a primetime road battle, Loveland faces a stingy New England Patriots defense that has been exceptional at limiting opposing tight ends. Because New England's disciplined back-seven excels at condensing space over the middle, Loveland will need to rely heavily on schemed-up volume and high-efficiency catches to pay off for fantasy managers.

The Final Verdict

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after catching an eleven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start: Hunter Henry

Sit: Colston Loveland

While Colston Loveland’s second-half awakening alongside a returning Caleb Williams is an encouraging sign for the future (and he's ranked higher in our Week 7 Tight End Rankings), Hunter Henry’s superior target efficiency, high red-zone trust, the expanded target volume created by A.J. Brown's presence and Romeo Doubs heading to IR, and a favorable matchup make him the clear choice to lock into your starting lineup for Week 7 Thursday Night Football. Fire up Henry for safety and consistent production.