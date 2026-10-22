Heading into Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, fantasy football managers are still dealing with an ever-evolving running back landscape, as well as ongoing bye weeks. With the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears facing each other on Thursday Night Football, this week presents us with an interesting Start/Sit decision between two stud wide receivers: New England's A.J. Brown and Chicago's Luther Burden III.

Let's break down both players' recent play, matchup dynamics, and injury news in this Week 7 Thursday Night Football Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em debate.

WR A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) is unable to make a catch in the end zone in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A.J. Brown enters Week 7 looking to shake off some rust after returning to action last week. In his Week 6 return against the New York Jets, he hauled in 3 catches on 10 targets for 27 yards, battling a few drops as he gets up to speed with Drake Maye in the Patriots' offense. Despite the slow statistical line in his first game back, Brown's elite downfield tracking, physical route-running, and alpha target share give him a massive ceiling every time he steps on the field.

As Brown looks for his first touchdown of the year, he faces a stiff Chicago Bears secondary that surrenders 211.8 passing yards per game (ranking 14th in the NFL). While Chicago's defense does a strong job keeping games condensed and limiting chunk plays, Brown's volume and red-zone profile mean he can break a slate open if he and Maye hit their stride on a short week (especially with Romeo Doubs on injured reserve and some extra targets open for the taking).

WR Luther Burden, Chicago Bears

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell (12) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luther Burden III enters Week 7 riding a massive wave of sophomore momentum, averaging 11.2 PPR fantasy points per game (totaling 55.8 PPR points across five games). He is fresh off a brilliant performance in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, where he secured all 8 of his targets for 95 yards, acting as Caleb Williams' favorite security blanket. Burden has quickly built a heavy footprint in the slot and intermediate game, posting a 31-361-1 receiving line on 43 targets through his first six games.

Burden faces a tough test against a New England Patriots defense that surrenders roughly 209 passing yards per game and locks down opponents to just 18.8 points per game (5th-fewest in the NFL). While New England's physical secondary will try to bracket short-area routes (and he may draw Christian Gonzalez), Burden's expanding role, high target volume, and ability to generate yards after the catch in space make him a reliable weekly asset.

The Final Verdict

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start: A.J. Brown

Sit: Luther Burden III

While Luther Burden III is riding high off a big 8-catch, 95-yard outing and offers a safer weekly target floor, A.J. Brown's unmatched physical ceiling and elite target command in New England keep him ahead in our Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings. Don't get scared away by the drops in his first game back from injury last week. Brown will have the rust shaken off for Thursday Night Football.