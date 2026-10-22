Skip to main content
Fantasy Sports

Week 7 TNF Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: A.J. Brown vs. Luther Burden

Patriots WR A.J. Brown and Bears WR Luther Burden are ranked similarly in our WR rankings this week. Which wide receiver should fantasy football managers start, and which one should they sit for Week 7 Thursday Night Football?
Nick Raducanu|
Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Chicago BearsNew England Patriots

Heading into Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, fantasy football managers are still dealing with an ever-evolving running back landscape, as well as ongoing bye weeks. With the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears facing each other on Thursday Night Football, this week presents us with an interesting Start/Sit decision between two stud wide receivers: New England's A.J. Brown and Chicago's Luther Burden III.

Let's break down both players' recent play, matchup dynamics, and injury news in this Week 7 Thursday Night Football Wide Receiver Start 'Em, Sit 'Em debate.

WR A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

Patriots WR A.J. Brown is a great Week 7 Fantasy Football start, but is he a better Start/Sit than Bears WR Luther Burden?
Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) is unable to make a catch in the end zone in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A.J. Brown enters Week 7 looking to shake off some rust after returning to action last week. In his Week 6 return against the New York Jets, he hauled in 3 catches on 10 targets for 27 yards, battling a few drops as he gets up to speed with Drake Maye in the Patriots' offense. Despite the slow statistical line in his first game back, Brown's elite downfield tracking, physical route-running, and alpha target share give him a massive ceiling every time he steps on the field.

As Brown looks for his first touchdown of the year, he faces a stiff Chicago Bears secondary that surrenders 211.8 passing yards per game (ranking 14th in the NFL). While Chicago's defense does a strong job keeping games condensed and limiting chunk plays, Brown's volume and red-zone profile mean he can break a slate open if he and Maye hit their stride on a short week (especially with Romeo Doubs on injured reserve and some extra targets open for the taking).

WR Luther Burden, Chicago Bears

Bears WR Luther Burden is a great Week 7 Fantasy Football start, but is he a better Start/Sit than Patriots WR A.J. Brown?
Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell (12) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luther Burden III enters Week 7 riding a massive wave of sophomore momentum, averaging 11.2 PPR fantasy points per game (totaling 55.8 PPR points across five games). He is fresh off a brilliant performance in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, where he secured all 8 of his targets for 95 yards, acting as Caleb Williams' favorite security blanket. Burden has quickly built a heavy footprint in the slot and intermediate game, posting a 31-361-1 receiving line on 43 targets through his first six games.

Burden faces a tough test against a New England Patriots defense that surrenders roughly 209 passing yards per game and locks down opponents to just 18.8 points per game (5th-fewest in the NFL). While New England's physical secondary will try to bracket short-area routes (and he may draw Christian Gonzalez), Burden's expanding role, high target volume, and ability to generate yards after the catch in space make him a reliable weekly asset.

The Final Verdict

Patriots WR A.J. Brown is a great Week 7 Fantasy Football start, but is he a better Start/Sit than Bears WR Luther Burden?
Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after a catch during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start: A.J. Brown

Sit: Luther Burden III

While Luther Burden III is riding high off a big 8-catch, 95-yard outing and offers a safer weekly target floor, A.J. Brown's unmatched physical ceiling and elite target command in New England keep him ahead in our Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings. Don't get scared away by the drops in his first game back from injury last week. Brown will have the rust shaken off for Thursday Night Football.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Nick Raducanu
NICK RADUCANU

Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.

Home/NFL