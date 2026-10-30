Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Stefon Diggs vs. Germie Bernard

Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Germie Bernard vs. Stefon Diggs

As we dig into the Week 8 fantasy football slate, mid-tier wide receivers are becoming one of the biggest headaches for fantasy managers. With injuries shaking up the pecking order of the Washington Commanders' and Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver rooms, we've got our work cut out for us this week as we dig into a start/sit decision between Commanders veteran Stefon Diggs and Steelers rookie Germie Bernard.

Let's dive into recent usage trends, advanced metrics, and defensive matchups to see which wide receiver in this Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decision belongs in fantasy lineups for Week 8.

WR Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

Sep 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) catches a four-yard pass for a touchdown thrown by quarterback Jayden Daniels (not pictured) against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stefon Diggs will move forward operating as a high-floor target earner for quarterback Jayden Daniels in Washington. With Terry McLaurin sidelined due to injury, Diggs steps into an elevated alpha role as the focal point of the passing game, dramatically boosting his projection. Through the first chunk of the season, he has maintained a strong target share (hovering around 23%), averaging nearly 7.4 targets, 5.2 receptions, and 61.3 receiving yards per contest, and that baseline volume is locked in for an expanded share with McLaurin out for the season.

To top it off, Diggs gets a great matchup against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that has struggled to contain opposing wideouts. The Eagles are currently surrendering 29.4 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receiver rooms (ranking in the bottom third of the league) while also allowing a high number of 6.9 catches per game to primary options. Diggs' expert route-running and guaranteed heavy workload make him an exceptionally safe, high-floor fantasy option this week.

WR Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) carries the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Germie Bernard is rapidly carving out an influential role in Pittsburgh's offense, showcasing high-end efficiency every time he touches the field. Over his last four outings, Bernard has developed a rapport with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and has commanded a solid 64.2% route participation rate, translating into 4.2 targets per contest and a 14.5% target share. He has turned those opportunities into 3.1 receptions and 38.6 yards per game, thriving on quick-hitting concepts and an impressive 4.8 yards-after-catch per reception (YAC/R) clip that highlights his playmaking after the catch.

However, a brutal road matchup against the Cleveland Browns defense heavily alters his outlook. Cleveland boasts one of the most suffocating secondaries in the NFL, conceding just 19.8 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receiver rooms (ranking among the top three units league-wide). The Browns are limiting wideouts to a stingy 62.1% completion rate and have surrendered only three passing touchdowns to the position across their last six games. Because Cleveland also clamps down on underneath weapons with an allowance of just 5.1 yards per target in the short areas where Bernard operates, his ceiling is relatively capped, making him a risky flex option for Week 8.

The Final Verdict

Sep 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) dives toward the goal line after catching a pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start: Stefon Diggs

While we have both players ranked in the top 25 in our Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings, Stefon Diggs offers undeniable target security, consistent route participation, and a massive volume bump with Terry McLaurin sidelined. Germie Bernard's efficiency and rotational utility against a tough Browns secondary make him a solid depth piece for managers navigating byes, but we're locking in Stefon Diggs as the clear must-start option for Week 8.