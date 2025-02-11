Star Players Underperforming Leads To DFS Disappointment & Sportsbooks Crushing Bettors In Super Bowl LIX
Despite the Eagles and Chiefs combining for 62 points in Super Bowl LIV, DFS players and sports bettors came up on the losing end at near-historic levels on Sunday.
Super Bowl LIX was “the most successful single sporting event in company history”, a spokesperson from BetMGM told Marketwatch.
Sportsbooks around Las Vegas reported significant liability on the Chiefs moneyline (-120 and spread (-1.5) as well as Under (48.5), which left the majority of sports bettors crying the blues after Philadelphia’s shocking 40-22 blowout win. Circa’s Sports director of operations Jeff Benson called Super Bowl 59’s outcome “a great day overall."
Besides the side and the game total being a “great result”, one player’s less-than-stellar performance resulted in the best player proposition outcome of the season for the sportsbooks.
Saquon Barkley, who finished 52.5 yards under his rushing yard projection of 109.5, was also the most widely used player in Anytime Touchdown (-190) wagers in Same-Game parlays. Our Respected Money sources informed us that Barkley’s ATD was believed to have been selected in more than 40% of parlay investments.
Despite only rushing for 57 yards, the veteran back broke the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season (including playoffs), amassing 2,504 rushing yards over 20 games.
Impact on DFS Landscape
From a daily fantasy sports perspective, the one-sided win resulted in heavily used players like Barkley, Travis Kelce (4/39), Kareem Hunt (9 rushing yards), Hollywood Brown (2/15), and Dallas Goedert (2/27) failing to live up to expectations.
While many of the stars mentioned above busted from a statistical perspective, our Fantasy Sports OnSI DFS Chiefs Value Play Xavier Worthy helped players who used him in the Captain’s seat cash in tournaments, scoring a game-high 58.05 fantasy points after hauling in eight receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
On the flip side, our suggested top Eagles DFS sleeper involved taking a contrarian approach by utilizing Philadelphia’s stellar defense. Fantasy players were rewarded in a big way after the unit posted 18 fantasy points after recording six sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble and a pick-six touchdown.
