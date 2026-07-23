AFC North Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Zay Flowers Headlines Four Predictions That Could Win Your League

Chase Brown Finishes as a Top-5 Fantasy Running Back

Outlook: Path to Top-5 Fantasy RB Ceiling

The Bengals have demonstrated a clear willingness to depend on Brown as a true three-down back. With no legitimate threat behind him on the depth chart to challenge for touches, he is expected to maintain a dominant workload across rushing, receiving, and goal-line duties.

In a high-scoring Cincinnati offense anchored by dynamic wide receiver play and precision passing, reaching1,700 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns is well within reach. His passing-game usage provides elite receiving upside, making him a major asset in PPR formats. High-value touches inside the 5-yard line were previously split with backup Samaje Perine, capping Brown at six rushing touchdowns.

Bengals RB Chase Brown has EXTREME fantasy upside in 2026🚀 pic.twitter.com/y8xK0S5KXP — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) July 20, 2026

The path to the elite tier for Brown is improving his red-zone conversion rate to turn six rushing touchdowns into 12 or 13. Also, he must secure full ownership of goal-line work and maintain a 75%+ snap share.

Zay Flowers Outperforms Every AFC North Wide Receiver Not Named Ja'Marr Chase

Outlook: High-Floor WR1 & AFC North Target Alpha

After leading the Ravens in receiving yards for three consecutive seasons, Flowers is primed for a complete fantasy WR1 campaign. He remains Lamar Jackson's undisputed primary target. While he is an outstanding talent, matching Ja'Marr Chase's ceiling is mathematically constrained by scheme rather than skill.

TRUE/FALSE - Zay Flowers finishes as a Top-12 fantasy WR in 2026. pic.twitter.com/zxlO9RtwZa — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 12, 2026

Baltimore runs a historically heavy run-first offense behind Jackson and RB Derrick Henry. Even a 28% target share in this system limits overall target volume. Although Flowers is capped by Baltimore's offensive system, other wide receivers in the division can't match the fantasy value he brings. Bengals WR Tee Higgins is capped playing in Chase's shadow. Steelers WR DK Metcalf is navigating a new offensive scheme with quarterback questions and an unproven target consolidation.

Outside of Chase, Flowers is the safest and most reliable fantasy WR1 in the division.

Harold Fannin Jr. Finishes as a Top-10 Fantasy Tight End

Outlook: Path to Top-10 Tight End Status

After establishing himself as a reliable starter (solid TE1/high-end TE2 fringe) in his rookie season, Fannin Jr. demonstrated elite hands and exceptional run-after-the-catch (YAC) instincts. He needs to improve route fluidity down the seam and in the intermediate field to raise his yards per reception (YPR) into the 12- to 14-yard range, transitioning from a pure YAC option into a downfield threat.

Hot take: Harold Fannin is going to put up a 100 catch season in 2026 and no one is talking about it#DawgPound https://t.co/tS1zlBOYVm pic.twitter.com/h4nGeX3SXP — SleeperBrowns (@SleeperBrowns) July 21, 2026

Fannin Jr. would also have to refine his footwork at the line of scrimmage to leverage his 6'3", 241-pound frame against safeties and linebackers in isolated one-on-one coverage. Pushing past his six touchdowns by improving against condensed coverage inside the 10-yard line will help boost his scoring output. Top-five tight ends typically produce 8 to 12 touchdowns per season. With an expanded route tree and stabilized quarterback play in Cleveland, Fannin Jr. possesses all the physical tools to break into the top-ten fantasy tight end tier.

Quinshon Judkins Leads All AFC North Running Backs In Fantasy Points

Outlook: High-Volume Bell Cow with Breakout Ceiling

Despite missing three games as a rookie while running behind an inconsistent unit, Judkins flashed clear workhorse potential. He accumulated 998 yards from scrimmage while averaging approximately 10 touches per game, proving he already possesses the pure rushing volume and traits of an NFL bell -cow.

Cleveland aggressively retooled up front by bringing in Spencer Fano, Zion Johnson, and Tytus Howard to boost efficiency and create consistent running lanes. An ongoing training camp competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders should determine the starter and dictate overall offensive stability.

Outscoring elite options like Henry and Brown is a bold projection, but if the game plan is catered to his strengths, Judkins has all the tools to dethrone them as the AFC North's top fantasy running back.

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