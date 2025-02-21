Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Corner Infielder Sleepers
We continue to break down everyone in the player pool heading into the 2025 fantasy baseball season. Check out the next five corner infielders to target if you miss out on the top five.
6 – Nathaniel Lowe, WAS (ADP – 254.8)
Lowe has yet to figure out how to put more loft on the baseball six seasons into his major league career. In his peak year in home runs (27), he had a low-ranking launch angle (8.2) and fly-ball rate (30.6). Both were five-year highs. His strikeout rate (22.1) and walk rate (12.6) have been favorable over the past two seasons.
Over the past two years, his exit velocity (2022 – 90.2 and 2024 – 88.9) has declined, along with his hard-hit rate (44.8 in 2022 and 39.5 in 2024), and barrels (44 in 2022, 30 in 2023, and 21 in 2024). Lowe hits many line drives (23.0% last season – increased for the third consecutive year). His HR/FB rate (29.3) has been below 30.0% four times over the past five years.
Lowe opened 2024 on the injured list due to an oblique issue. His bat had the most value in July (.282/12/5/16 over 85 at-bats) and September (.310/11/5/20 over 87 at-bats). He handled himself well against left-handed pitching (.292 with 26 RBIs over 120 at-bats), but only three balls left the year.
In his best RBI season (82) in 2023, Lowe came to the plate with an impressive 501 runners on bases, showcasing the strength of the Rangers’ lineup that year. His RBI chances were much lower in 2021 (375), 2022 (364), and 2024 (356 – missed three weeks).
Fantasy Outlook: The switch to Washington could lead to more days off due to the Nationals having another viable first base option (Josh Bell). One of the two will see many at-bats at DH. Lowe falls into the steady fantasy category (.270/70/18/70), helped by being in the starting lineup on most days. Based on his price point, his profile is viable in deep formats, but I would need more production from my CO/DH option in 10 and 12-team leagues.
7 – Connor Norby, MIA (ADP – 268.4)
The Orioles selected Norby in the second round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft after flashing over short at-bats (339) in his college career (.415 with 83 runs, 17 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 24 steals). His walk rate (10.3) was an asset while striking out 13.6% of the time.
By his second minor league season, Norby reached AAA. Unfortunately, the log jam of talent on the Orioles’ major league roster led to him seeing 983 at-bats at that level over three years. He hit .294 with 189 runs, 42 home runs, 159 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. His strikeout rate (23.7) regressed from his college career while maintaining a similar walk rate (10.1).
The Marlins acquired Norby in a deal for Trevor Rogers at the trade deadline in 2024. Making contact in the majors was an issue (strikeout rate – 33.0), with a step back in his walk rate (9.3). His bat offered more success at home (.294/18/6/12/2 over 85 at-bats) than on the road (.183/14/3/8/1 over 93 at-bats).
His exit velocity (86.2) wasn’t an edge in the majors while coming in slightly higher at AAA (87.7) last season. Despite this weakness, his HR/FB rate graded well in 2022 (20.9%) and 2023 (18.5%) in the minors. Norby profiles as a drive hitter.
Fantasy Outlook: Based on the structure of the Marlins’ lineup in 2025, Norby should hit second in the batting order. He’ll have speed bumps this year, and Miami has a bottom-tier offense. His contact batting average was high in the minors (.388) and almost repeated in the majors (.383), suggesting a neutral batting average at a minimum this year with some improvement in his strikeout rate. Norby has the makings of a 20+ home run hitter in 2025 with double-digit steals. I expect his runs to rank higher than his RBI production.
8 – Andrew Vaughn, CWS (ADP – 270.2)
The words dull or uninspiring stand out for anyone looking for a description of Vaughn’s bat in 2024. Over the past two seasons, his batting average regressed each year while his league average strikeout rate (21.3) increased slightly. Last year, the White Sox finished 30th in runs scored (507 – 641 in 2023), 97 fewer than the next team above them in the rankings.
Each year with Chicago, Vaughn saw his plate appearances and at-bats rise. His contact batting average has been in a tight range over the past three seasons (.333, .334, and .320). Any thought of an uptick in power isn’t shown in his boring average hit rate (1.636) for a corner infielder.
His exit velocity (90.3 mph) ranked 72nd, with some fading each year with Chicago. On the positive home run side, Vaughn had more loft on his swing in 2024 (launch angle – 16.6 and fly-ball rate – 45.8), showing his desire to put more balls in the seats. He had the most barrels (41) of his career but regression in his hard-hit rate (43.1).
Vaughn was better against left-handed pitching (.281/13/5/22 over 146 at-bats). After struggling in April and May (.199 over 201 at-bats with 14 runs, four home runs, and 19 RBIs), his bat shined over his next 102 at-bats (.333/18/7/21), showcasing his power potential. He delivered below replacement stat over his final 267 at-bats (.247/23/8/30/1).
Fantasy Outlook: Vaughn will turn 27 in early April. He made it to the majors with only 212 at-bats in the minors after showing a more potent power bat in college (50 home runs over 596 at-bats) and an exceptional approach (123 walks and 75 strikeouts). Any growth in runs and RBIs starts with improvement in the White Sox batting order.
With better timing at the plate and a similar swing path, I could see Vaughn reaching the 25-home run mark. Based on his at-bats (570) in 2024, he had a top-50 opportunity. Viable in deep formats at the right price, as his batting average should be much higher, and his runs and RBIs should naturally improve.
9 – Ryan McMahon, COL (ADP – 275.8)
The Rockies continue to give McMahon plenty of at-bats, but his production hasn’t come along for the ride. He had an above-average walk rate (10.3) in his career, with more success in this area in 2023 (10.9) and 2024 (10.7). His strikeout rate (28.7) matched his career path last year.
McMahon has had a high floor in his contact batting average over the past four seasons (.352, .350, .373, and .359), but he’s hit over .250 once over this span (in 2021 due to a career-low strikeout rate – 24.7). His average hit rate (1.642) in 2024 was a five-year low. McMahan remains a below-average player with runners on base (14% RBI rate).
Over the first two months of last season, his bat was on a productive pace (.282/29/10/34 over 209 at-bats). Unfortunately, McMahon only hit .218 over his final 358 at-bats with weakness in runs (39), home runs (10), RBIs (31), and stolen bases (4). He failed to take advantage of his home ballpark (.249/36/9/37/2 over 281 at-bats).
Surprisingly, McMahon had the best exit velocity (92.1 mph) and hard-hit rate (49.0) of his career. On the downside, his groundball rate (49.0) spiked while posting a five-year low with his fly-ball rate (31.5).
Fantasy Outlook: Without a middle infield qualification, McMahon is less attractive to me in Roto formats. He has a chance to be a neutral player in runs, home runs, and RBIs with minimal hope of landing on the winning side of batting average. His FPGscore (-2.11) ranked 119th for last season while coming off the board as the 167th batter in the early draft season. It’s all about team structure when adding McMahon.
10 – Christopher Morel, TB (ADP – 279.8)
Despite setting career highs in plate appearances (611) and at-bats (535), Morel underperformed expectations in power (21) with a sharp decline in batting average (.196). His contact batting average (.279) has been alarmingly low twice over the past three seasons. In addition, his average hit rate (1.762) was a four-year low but high enough to support over 30 home runs with more balls in play. In 2022 and 2023, 42 of his 165 hits (24.5%) were home runs.
His approach (strikeout rate – 26.0 and walk rate – 10.0) was the best of his career, with his growth coming with the Cubs (24.5/11.2). Morel had a sharp decline in his exit velocity (89.2 mph – 92.1 in 2023) and hard-hit rate (40.4 – 50.0 in 2023). Judging by his massive increase in infield fly-balls (17.6% - 7.6 in 2023), Morel lost his timing or thought process at the plate, possibly due to trying to put more balls in play.
Over his first 84 games, he was on a winning pace in runs (38), home runs (15), RBIs (45), and stolen bases (7) over 293 at-bats despite hitting .198. Morel has a quiet July (.203/5/3/6 over 69 at-bats) with Chicago, followed by a disaster finish to the season with the Rays (.191 over 173 at-bats with 13 runs, three home runs, nine RBIs, and one steal).
Fantasy Outlook: Based on his struggles in 2024, by definition, Morel is a dirty power hitter with complementary speed. He made some strides with his approach over the first half, but someone got in his head in Tampa. The Rays plan on starting him in left field this year. Morel has a streaky bat, with 30+ home run upside. For a fantasy team looking for an upgrade in power, his bat stands out late in drafts. Swing big and clean up any damage in batting average before rostering him. His second base qualification adds another layer to his fantasy value.
Recommended Articles
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Corner Infielders
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Outfielders With 200+ ADP
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top Starting Pitchers With 100+ ADP